Aiden Flora Making Heisman Trophy Push Leading Iowa State

Jimmy Rogers didn’t retain many players on the Iowa State Cyclones roster when he was announced as the head coach, taking over for Matt Campbell.

One of the players whom he and his staff were able to convince to stay in Ames was running back Aiden Flora. A former walk-on player under Campbell who made his impact as a special teams player, he is now on scholarship under Rogers.

It is going to take more than just a scholarship to ensure he remains with the team beyond 2026 because Flora has blossomed into a bona fide star. If teams weren’t already targeting him as a potential transfer portal addition, it will assuredly happen now because he has thrust himself into the conversation as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

The star running back put together another stellar performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats, helping the Cyclones to a 41-13 victory at Jack Trice Stadium. It was their fifth victory of the campaign, moving them one win away from being bowl-eligible.

Aiden Flora is a superstar for Iowa State

Nov 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Aiden Flora (21) celebrates after the touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flora has been a driving force in the team’s success this season, a one-man wrecking crew on the offensive side of the ball. Against the Bearcats, he had a single-game high of 32 touches on offense, carrying the ball 28 times and catching four passes.

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The 28 carries were the second most he has handled in a game, and he turned it into an impressive 216 yards. It is the third time this season he has surpassed the 200-yard plateau on the ground, and the second most; the only time he rushed for more was on Halloween against the Oklahoma State Cowboys when he had a career-high 221 on 29 carries.

Flora entered the game against Cincinnati leading the Big 12 with 1,119 yards on the ground. He has expanded his lead with his latest dominant performance, showcasing elite breakaway speed and big-play ability.

That total coming into Week 11 was already top-five in the country, and he continues to solidify himself as one of the most talented running backs in the nation. He is now up to 1,135 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Given the lack of team success for Iowa State, he may not be a true contender for the Heisman Trophy, but he deserves some recognition. Just being mentioned for awards and accolades is an incredible achievement given the uncertainty of how he would look coming into the season.

He has blown away expectations and is one of the most productive players in college football. Without him, the Cyclones wouldn’t be close to competing for a bowl game invitation.