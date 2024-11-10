AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State football now on outside looking in at Top 25 after losses to unranked Kansas, Texas Tech
After reaching the highest spot in the AP Top 25 since 2021 earlier this year, the Iowa State football team is no longer in the rankings. The Cyclones fell from the Top 10 to unranked in a matter of weeks after back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Kansas.
Prior to that, Iowa State needed a late game rally just to defeat UCF. The Cyclones (7-2, 4-2) sit in a tie for third with three others in the Big 12 Conference standings, two games back of BYU (9-0, 6-0) and one behind Colorado (7-2, 5-1).
Iowa State no longer controls its own destiny in the race to the league title game. They would need to win win out vs. Cincinnati, Utah and Kansas State while also getting some assistance along the way to reach the College Football Playoff.
BYU is now ranked seventh after coming back to defeat Utah late Saturday night, Colorado (7-2, 5-1) is ranked 18th and Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) checks in at No. 20.
The Cyclones were one of three teams who dropped from the rankings along with Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt. South Carolina, former Big 12 team Missouri and Tulane all joined the Top 25.
Oregon is the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 62 first-place votes. The Ducks are one of just four undefeated teams remaining along with No. 5 Indiana, the Cougars and No. 16 Army. Ohio State, Texas and Penn State join Oregon and the Hoosiers in the Top 5.
Georgia fell nine spots to 11th after a loss to Ole Miss, who climbed six positions to 10th. Miami, who suffered its first loss to Georgia Tech, fell from fourth to 12th.
Iowa State is the first team out, receiving 92 votes to the 98 received by Tulane. Arizona State (7-2, 4-2) received 35 votes and is 27th.
The Cyclones did remain ranked in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25.
Here is the college football AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:
Week 12 AP Poll Top 25
(Nov. 10, 2024)
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. BYU
8. Notre Dame
9. Alabama
10. Ole Miss
11. Georgia
12. Miami
13. Boise State
14. SMU
15. Texas A&M
16. Army
17. Clemson
18. Colorado
19. Washington State
20. Kansas State
21. LSU
22. Louisville
23. South Carolina
24. Missouri
25. Tulane
Others receiving votes: Iowa State 92; Arizona State 35; Pittsburgh 18; Louisiana 14; UNLV 10.