Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State just hanging on after suffering second consecutive loss of the season
It was a week for complete chaos around the college football world, and the Iowa State football team was included in the wreckage of it all. The Cyclones suffered a second straight loss, falling to Kansas, and are now just hanging on in the latest Coaches Poll at No. 25.
Iowa State is one of four ranked Big 12 teams with BYU leading the pack at No. 8. Kansas State is ranked 19th this week followed by Colorado at No. 20. The Cougars remain atop the conference standings alone after their stunning comeback vs. Utah late Saturday night.
The Cyclones, meanwhile, will need to figure out their problems quickly. They return home this weekend to face Cincinnati under the lights at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames before finishing up the season with games against Utah on the road and back home vs. Kansas State to conclude things.
“We just are not as good of a team as we need to be to win a football game right now,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “The kids played as hard as they can but it’s a unique challenge we are facing and have faced all season. They are trying to do everything in their power to win games but the detail has to be better. That’s on myself and the coaching staff to make that detail and precision better because that is coaching, and we are accountable for that.”
Iowa State is still in the running for one of the top spots in the Big 12 title game. Currently, those roles are filled by BYU and Colorado with Heisman Trophy contenders Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.
Oregon received all 55 first-place votes this week to remain atop the rankings followed by Ohio State, Texas, Tennessee and Penn State. Indiana, one of just four unbeaten teams left with the Ducks, Cougars and Army, is sixth. Georgia tumbled down to 10th after suffering a loss to Ole Miss, who is one spot behind them in 11th.
Miami, another who fell, is ranked 12th while Army is up to 17th.
Here is the college football Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 12 of the 2024 season:
Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25
(Nov. 10, 2024)
1. Oregon (55)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Tennessee
5. Penn State
6. Indiana
7. Notre Dame
8. BYU
9. Alabama
10. Georgia
11. Ole Miss
12. Miami
13. SMU
14. Boise State
15. Texas A&M
16. Clemson
17. Army
18. Washington State
19. Kansas State
20. Colorado
21. Missouri
22. LSU
23. South Carolina
24. Louisville
25. Iowa State
Others receiving votes: Tulane 85; Louisiana 42; Arizona State 30; Pittsburgh 28; UNLV 17; Memphis 11; Navy 3; James Madison 2; Illinois 2; Duke 1.
