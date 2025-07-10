Big 12 Coaches Back Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones as League Contender
The Iowa State Cyclones and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to open the 2025 season in a conference showdown in Dublin, Ireland. According to a poll conducted by On3, the coaches of the Big 12 seem to believe that it will be a preview of this season’s Big 12 Championship game.
On3 offered anonymity to the league’s coaches and asked them to pick two teams other than their own to reach the Big 12 Championship. Kansas State received the most votes with eight. Iowa State received seven. Last year’s Big 12 champions, Arizona State, received six votes.
Despite earning seven votes to reach the title game in Dallas, no coach predicted Matt Campbell’s squad to win the league title for the first time, subsequently earning a bid to the College Football Playoffs.
Of course, a solid season could help the Cyclones achieve that goal if Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s vision of multiple teams from the conference making the field come true. He’s not wrong to believe that the conference has a strong group of teams at the top of the conference. Whether or not they cannibalize their respective chances is the harder aspect to predict.
Still, while an At-Large bid would be welcome, the goal for Iowa State is to pick up the program’s first Big 12 championship. As for the competition, Arizona State and Kansas State are receiving the most recognition heading into the season, while BYU is looking to build off a strong showing in 2024. Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech are lurking as well.
Because the league is so competitive on paper, Iowa State’s projections have been sort of all over the place. Still, with Rocco Becht set as the third-year starter at quarterback, the Cyclones have an advantage that only Kansas State and Arizona State can confidently proclaim before the season begins: having a trusted quarterback.
Nonetheless, the Cyclones are in control of their own destiny to start the season. A statement win over the Wildcats would undoubtedly change the perception of the program across the conference and set up one heck of a rematch should the two meet back up in Dallas for the Big 12 title.