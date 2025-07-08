Iowa State Cyclones Highlight 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
As Iowa State Cyclones' head coach Matt Campbell prepares his squad for the 2025 college football season, multiple defensive stars were recognized as top players in the conference prior to week one.
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference officially released the Preseason-All Conference Team, with voting by media members who cover the league. The list included three defensive players for the Cyclones, with defensive lineman Domonique Orange, defensive backs Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams making the team.
Orange, a former three-star recruit out of Missouri, was a key piece to the front four unit in 2024. The senior lineman tallied 24 tackles, five tackles for losses and one sack last year, while also posting a 82.6 defensive grade, according to PFF. His incredible play with the Cyclones has also landed him as the No. 78-ranked prospect in PFF's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board.
Luckily for Campbell, his recent run of developing NFL-caliber defensive backs could continue into next year's draft with both Cooper and Williams. During his junior season for the Cyclones, Cooper's veteran presence was felt in the secondary unit, recording 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions.
While Cooper led the safety unit for the past two seasons, Williams emerged as a true lockdown cornerback in 2024. The 5-foot-11, 200 lbs. defender played a total of 650 snaps last season and finished the year with 46 tackles, 5 pass breakups and four interceptions. Williams joins Orange and tight end Benjamin Brahmer as the three Iowa State players on PFF's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, as he is the No. 112-ranked player in the class.
