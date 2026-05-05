Breaking Down How Jaylen Raynor Stacks up Against Big 12 QBs

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner, and the Iowa State Cyclones are preparing for one of their biggest and potentially most competitive Big 12 seasons to date.

There are elite teams, players, and storylines that fans are eager to see.

The most important position on a football field is, of course, quarterback. They have a ton of pressure to carry teams to success.

For a lot of Big 12 teams, a good quarterback could mean a good team. So let’s rank each Big 12 team’s projected QB1 entering the 2026 season.

1. Drew Mestemaker - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemake r is pictured during an Oklahoma State University Cowboys Spring football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday April 14, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mestemaker was a dominant quarterback last year as a freshman with the North Texas Mean Green. He led the nation in passing yards and was the best player on an elite group of five contenders.

This season, he joins his North Texas head coach Eric Morris at Oklahoma State, where he looks to compete for the conference championship.

2. Brendan Sorsby - Texas Tech Red Raiders

Brendan Sorsby looks to throw during the Texas Tech football team's spring game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sorsby was the top player in the transfer portal in the offseason after starring with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The potential is obviously there both in the air and on the ground, and hopefully it will translate with Texas Tech.

Unfortunately, Sorsby’s season is still up in the air due to a gambling investigation, so the Red Raiders’ starter is currently unknown.

3. Devon Dampier - Utah Utes

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) gestures against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dampier was great for the Utes last year and hopes to run it back in 2026, even without their head coach, Kyle Whittingham. Dampier is solid in the air, but one of the best rushing QB’s in the conference. If Dampier plays well, Utah could find itself in the conference championship.

4. Bear Bachmeier - BYU Cougars

Bachmeier shone in his freshman season with BYU, having one of the best years in recent school history. Now returning, he hopes to get back into the conference championship game and potentially win it.

With lots of weapons around him, it’s certainly possible. Also, there’s been a trend with the first few players, being that they excel on the ground. Bachmeier may be the best example of this.

5. Connor Weigman - Houston Cougars

It was a great decision for Weigman to transfer to Houston, where he had an unbelievable season, giving the Cougars tons of hope for the future. With potentially the best receiver target in the conference, Amare Thomas, Houston can go far this season.

6. Noah Fifita - Arizona Wildcats

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifita has been with the Wildcats for what feels like forever and has consistently been a top quarterback in the conference. He returns for another season, where Arizona should be one of the better teams in the Big 12 next season.

7. Alonza Barnett III - UCF Knights

Barnett III was immensely successful last year for the James Madison Dukes, reaching the College Football Playoff. Barnett III didn’t get a lot of credit, despite doing a great job for them.

It’s a great move for UCF to bring him in, and Barnett III could be the sole reason the Knights don’t finish last in the conference.

8. Jaylen Raynor - Iowa State Cyclones

Sep 6, 2025; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) rushes during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Raynor was a three-year starter for the Arkansas State Red Wolves, where he was really solid both in the air and on the ground. He comes into an Iowa State program that needs a star, and he has proven that he can fill that gap. The Cyclones may not be that good next season, but they could compete for a bowl game if Raynor steps up.

9. JC French IV - Cincinnati Bearcats

French IV was really impressive last season for the Georgia Southern Eagles, and now hopes to fill the massive shoes that Sorsby left. French IV is a great addition, but his success may get overlooked as it’s not the same as what they had last year.

10. DJ Lagway - Baylor Bears

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gestures before the snap against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway is definitely the toughest player to rank on here. He’s a former five-star recruit and has been expected to be great in college, but has consistently failed to reach expectations.

He’s a solid player regardless, and has tons of potential, but it will only work if he refrains from throwing interceptions next season.

11. Avery Johnson - Kansas State Wildcats

Johnson has been Kansas State’s starter for years now, but has never figured it out. The potential has always been there, but never fulfilled. Kansas State needs Johnson this season, or the Wildcats will once again fail to meet expectations.

12. Jaden Craig - TCU Horned Frogs

Craig was a star at the FCS level for the Harvard Crimson and was one of the most intriguing players in the transfer portal. He lands at TCU to replace Josh Hoover.

It’s a tough task, but certainly doable. Craig showcased lots of talent that he can bring to Fort Worth, TX.

13. Cutter Boley - Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley (8) during practice on March 24, 2026, at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boley spent his freshman season with the Kentucky Wildcats and did an okay job in his time there. There is certainly a lot of potential, but he may have been a bit overhyped when in the transfer portal.



He has tough shoes to fill with Sam Leavitt now out the door, and will have to become a leader next season.

14. Michael Hawkins - West Virginia Mountaineers

Hawkins has gotten a bit of time with the Oklahoma Sooners, but sat behind John Mateer throughout the 2025 season. In a new place with West Virginia, he wants to ball out, and certainly has a chance to do so. He has lots of potential, just hasn’t consistently proven it yet.

15. Julian Lewis - Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis didn’t get many snaps last year due to other quarterbacks simply being better. He’s a hyped up prospect, but he simply hasn’t been able to cut it in college. He’s young and has room to grow, but it might be tough with so many eyes on the program due to head coach Deion Sanders.

16. Chase Jenkins - Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas can go anywhere with its starting quarterback, but Jenkins is probably the most qualified of the bunch. He played a bit for the Rice Owls, but didn’t do much in his time. Kansas could be solid, but Jenkins is going to need to step up a ton.