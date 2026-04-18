Jaylen Raynor in Position for Breakout Season With Iowa State Football

There is a clear change within the Iowa State Cyclones football program in 2026.

With the majority of players and coaches leaving Ames, IA, to take their talents to the Penn State Nittany Lions and other programs around the country, there is a clear change within the program. New head coach Jimmy Rogers hopes to lead the Cyclones to the promised land.

The biggest name coming into the Iowa State program is their new quarterback, Jaylen Raynor. And he has big shoes to fill after the recent success that the Cyclones have seen at QB.

Rocco Becht was a rare three-year starter for the Cyclones, where he was one of their top quarterbacks in program history. He had at least 2,500 yards in all three seasons, with two surpassing 3,000.

Rocco Becht leaves big shoes to fill in Cyclones offense

Nov 29, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) passes during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Including his redshirt freshman season, where he only threw 15 passes, Becht had a total of 9,274 passing yards with Iowa State. In addition, he threw for 64 touchdowns and just 27 interceptions.

Becht represented what it meant to play for the Cyclones. He was a great leader both on and off the field, and the face of the program for years.

Unfortunately, Becht left alongside former head coach Matt Campbell to take their talents to Penn State. Now, it’s Raynor’s time to take over.

Raynor has also been a three-year starter, but for a Group of Five program, the Arkansas State Red Wolves. He’s thrown for 52 touchdowns and 18 interceptions throughout his career, with a total of 8,694 passing yards.

Last season, he went for 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while also ranking in the top 20 in the nation in passing yards. He’s also gotten over 1,000 yards on the ground as a collegiate athlete, getting at least 350+ every season and improving each year.

Last season, Arkansas State went 7-6, getting an Xbox Bowl win in its inaugural season. The most wins he has had in a year is eight, the season prior.

Jaylen Raynor is perfect addition for Iowa State at quarterback

Sep 6, 2025; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) rushes in the second quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at War Memorial Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Raynor is a great addition to the team. His pass game is great, and he contributes on the ground as well. He has shown sustained, consistent success at the Group of Five level, and it seems like the perfect time to take a jump.

The biggest issue for Raynor and the Cyclones is that he seems like the most likely best player, as most incoming players don’t have near the success that Raynor has had in college. But it also could mean it’s a good fit.

Raynor is a senior and in a leadership position at quarterback. Pair that with being the best player, and it’s clearly Raynor’s team next year.

If things go right, it’s on Raynor. If things go wrong, it will also probably be on Raynor. It’s a ton of pressure, but a perfect opportunity to showcase to the world what a great player he is.