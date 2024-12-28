Cam Ward turns offense over to backup QB at half of Pop-Tarts Bowl
Cam Ward set a new NCAA record and led Miami to a lead at the half of the Pop-Tarts Bowl vs. Iowa State on Saturday. The senior, though, did not return after the break, turning the offense over to backup Emory Williams.
Ward passed the previous Div. I mark for passing touchdowns set by Houston’s Case Keenum when he hit Jacolby George for a 4-yard score in the opening quarter. From there, he added a 40-yard scoring strike to Joshisa Trader and a 33-yard passing touchdown to Elijah Arroyo.
Despite playing without his top target, Ward went 12 of 19 for 190 yards and the three TDs in his final college game. He finishes third on the career passing yardage list between stops at Eastern Washington, Washington State and Miami.
Ward made headlines when he opted to play in the bowl game vs. Iowa State and not opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft. The decision to only play a half was kept under wraps but appeared to be the plan as the game was 31-28 at the break.
Behind the running of Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher, Jr., Williams led the Hurricanes right down the field to start the second half for a score.
The decision was met with some interesting "hot takes" on social media, including by draft guru Todd McShay.