Live updates, score: Iowa State takes on Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl
The Iowa State football team puts a wrap on the 2024 season when they take on Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Following a long few weeks, the Cyclones (10-3) and Hurricanes (10-2) square off in one of the marquee non-College Football Playoff bowl games. Iowa State comes in ranked 18th in the nation while Miami is 13th.
Both had chances to secure a spot in the CFP, as the Cyclones made it to the Big 12 Conference title game before losing to Arizona State. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, fell to Syracuse in the final week of the regular season, knocking them from the ACC title game.
Each team also features talented seniors who have opted to play in the bowl game instead of prepare for the NFL Draft. That includes Miami quarterback and Heisman finalist Cam Ward, along with ISU wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. central time from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The game will air live on ABC.
Check out our live updates with in-game analysis and big-play highlights from Iowa State vs. Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Pregame Updates
After opening as a favorite due to the likely factor that Cam Ward would not play, Iowa State enters the game an underdog. Miami is favored by four points with the over/under now set at 57.5 points for the game.
