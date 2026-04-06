Cameron Pettaway Reveals Biggest Adjustment to Iowa State From Bowling Green

There are a lot of challenges that go into making a cohesive football program, which the Iowa State Cyclones were thankful to have under head coach Matt Campbell.

But after 10 years at the helm, he departed to become head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Iowa State is now hopeful that Jimmy Rogers can continue building upon the foundation that Campbell laid.

It is a major adjustment for him, coming from the Washington State Cougars to the Cyclones. However, he is learning how to adapt just like so many of his players are.

There are a lot of new faces on the roster, including running back Cameron Pettaway. Formerly of the Bowling Green Falcons, the reigning MAC Freshman of the Year entered the transfer portal after one season.

Cameron Pettaway facing challenges head on with Iowa State

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) carries the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Xavier Williams (36) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With spring practices underway, he revealed that there have been significant adjustments needed now that he is with Iowa State compared to what he was doing with Bowling Green.

“It’s been a challenge. The process of going between Bowling Green and here, it’s been a lot, but it’s been going well. I think the coordinators, all the coaches, they’re doing a great job getting us all together. It’s making it feel like home and a good team,” Pettaway said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

Iowa State is fortunate to have been able to land Pettaway in the transfer portal. He first made a visit to their Big 12 rivals, the Kansas State Wildcats, but things didn’t go well when he was in Manhattan.

With his recruitment still open, he headed to Ames next, and he immediately felt that it was the right place for him to continue his collegiate football career.

What is something with the Cyclones that has helped separate the program and help with the adjustments? He revealed their nutritional program has been excellent.

“I don’t think there’s just one thing. I think it’s all combined together, staff, strength, all that. It’s just a big part, nutrition,” the talented running back said.

Rogers and his staff are certainly making great first impressions in Year 1 at Iowa State. They are laying the foundation of what they hope will turn into a very successful football program, and Pettaway is going to help them do that.

As a freshman with the Falcons, he recorded 900 total yards, making an impact as a ball carrier, pass catcher and kickoff return man. He scored three times and is incredibly explosive with the ball in his hands as a dynamic playmaker.