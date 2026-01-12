Bowling Green Falcons Award Winner Commits to Iowa State Cyclones in Transfer Portal

On the 10th day of the NCAA transfer portal being open for college football, the Iowa State Cyclones had a few areas of need to still address on their roster.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers has done a great job restocking a team that was crushed by departures following Matt Campbell's leaving the Cyclones for the Penn State Nittany Lions. More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, and even more exhausted eligibility.

With a nation-high 16 starters leaving, there was a lot of talent, experience and leadership that had to be replaced. To this point, Rogers has done a great job, bringing in players he is familiar with from the Washington State Cougars and adding new talent from programs around the country in the transfer portal.

On Jan. 12, Iowa State was able to address another need on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Cameron Pettaway, formerly of the Bowling Green Falcons, committed to the Cyclones.

Iowa State secures commitment from Cameron Pettaway

Sep 6, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Bowling Green Falcons running back Cameron Pettaway (26) carries the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats safety Xavier Williams (36) in the first half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The MAC Freshman of the Year in 2025, he is a dynamic playmaker who will offer an impact not only as a running back but as a return man as well. He racked up 365 yards rushing, 139 yards receiving and 396 yards as a kick returner, totaling three scores, and making an impact in multiple facets of the game.

Pettaway will have three years of eligibility remaining, bringing experience and long-term upside to a position that was in desperate need of an infusion of talent. Aidan Flora, who was known more for his special teams contributions, is the leading returning rusher with 58 yards in 2025.

The team’s leading rusher from last season, Carson Hansen, followed Campbell to Penn State. Abu Sama III transferred to the Wisconsin Badgers. Dylan Lee left the program as well, landing with the UCLA Bruins.

MAC Freshman of the Year Cameron Pettaway has committed to Iowa State, per @youngbucksport. He finished his redshirt freshman season at Bowling Green with 365 rushing yards, three touchdowns and 900 all-purpose yards. pic.twitter.com/orq16dGNwH — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

The former Bowling Green Star is going to have an opportunity to play more with the Cyclones than he did over the first two years of playing college football. He is the second running back to commit to the team from the transfer portal, following Salahadin Allah from the Oregon State Beavers.

Those two are likely atop the depth chart right now, with Flora also being in the mix for more playing time offensively after being elevated from a walk-on to scholarship player by the new coaching staff.

Also on the depth chart are redshirt freshmen Ryver Peppers and Jayden Jackson, who didn’t appear in games in 2025. In the Class of 2026, the team landed Caleb Francois as well.

