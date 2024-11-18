Iowa State Cyclones

Coaches Poll Top 25: Iowa State begins climb back up thanks to losses by several teams last weekend

The Cyclones move up from 25th to No. 21 in coaches poll

Abu Sama III celebrates with his offensive line after a touchdown during Iowa State's win over Cincinnati.
After falling the last two weeks, the Iowa State football team started the move back up in the recent Coaches Poll Top 25. 

The Cyclones, coming off a win over Cincinnati to get to eight wins, moved up four spots from No. 25 to No. 21 this week. Iowa State (8-2, 5-2) heads to Utah this Saturday for its final road game of the season.

One of five ranked Big 12 teams, the Cyclones still have an outside shot at reaching the conference title game if they can win-out and get some help along the way. BYU, who remains atop the league standings despite a loss to Kansas at home this past Saturday night, fell to 15th.

Colorado, in the second spot for Dallas in December, is ranked 18th with Arizona State now No. 22. Kansas State, which suffered another loss, is the last team in at No. 25. 

Oregon remains atop the poll, receiving all 55 first-place votes. The Ducks survived a road scare at unranked Wisconsin. Fellow Big Ten contender Ohio State is second followed by Texas and two more Big Ten schools, Penn State and Indiana.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Miami round out the Top 10. Washington State, Missouri, LSU and Louisville all dropped out following defeats. 

Iowa State is also ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25 at No. 22.

Here is the college football Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 13 of the 2024 season:

Coaches Poll Top 25

(Nov. 17, 2024)

1. Oregon (55)

2. Ohio State

3. Texas

4. Penn State

5. Indiana

6. Notre Dame

7. Alabama

8. Georgia

9. Ole Miss

10. Miami (Fla.)

11. Tennessee

12. SMU

13. Boise State

14. Texas A&M

15. BYU

16. Clemson

17. Army

18. Colorado

19. South Carolina

20. Tulane

21. Iowa State

22. Arizona State

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Kansas State

Dropped out: No. 18 Washington State; No. 21 Missouri; No. 22 LSU; No. 24 Louisville.

Other receiving votes: Washington State 65; Illinois 56; Missouri 44; Syracuse 18; James Madison 11; Duke 9; Pittsburgh 7; Louisiana 5; Louisville 5; Vanderbilt 1; Sam Houston 1; LSU 1; Colorado State 1.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in north-central Iowa.

