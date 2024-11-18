AP Poll Top 25: Iowa State football back in following convincing home win over Cincinnati
The Iowa State football team is back in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 22 following a win over Cincinnati at home. The victory for the Cyclones (8-2, 5-2) snapped a two-game losing skid that saw them fall from 10th to outside of the Top 25.
Matt Campbell’s team is one of several newcomers to the rankings this week including fellow Big 12 contender Arizona State, who is one spot ahead at No. 21. The highest-ranked conference team remains BYU, who fell seven spots to No. 14 following a home loss to Kansas, who has knocked off the Cyclones and Cougars in back-to-back weeks.
Kansas will have the chance to continue to play spoiler, as they meet Deion Sanders and 16th-ranked Colorado this week.
Kansas State, who suffered another loss, fell from the Top 25. The Wildcats are the third team outside the rankings.
Iowa State can keep its hopes for a spot in the conference title game alive with a win at Utah this week. The Cyclones close out the regular season back at home vs. Kansas State and need victories in both games along with a little help to reach Dallas in December.
Oregon remained the unanimous No. 1 after surviving a scare at Wisconsin. They are one of just three undefeated teams left alongside fifth-ranked Indiana and No. 18 Army.
Ohio State, who plays Indiana this week, is second followed by Texas and Penn State. Notre Dame moved up two spots to sixth, as did Alabama. Georgia, who topped Tennessee, is now eighth followed by SEC foes Ole Miss and the Volunteers.
Here is the college football AP Poll Top 25 for Week 13 of the 2024 season:
Week 13 AP Poll Top 25
(Nov. 17, 2024)
1. Oregon (62)
2. Ohio State
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Indiana
6. Notre Dame
7. Alabama
8. Georgia
9. Ole Miss
10. Tennessee
11. Miami (Fla.)
12. Boise State
13. SMU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Colorado
17. Clemson
18. Army
19. South Carolina
20. Tulane
21. Arizona State
22. Iowa State
23. UNLV
24. Illinois
25. Washington State
Dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State; No. 21 LSU; No. 22 Louisville; No. 24 Missouri.
Others receiving votes: Missouri 56; Memphis 38; Kansas State 36; Syracuse 21; Louisville 15; Pittsburgh 6; LSU 5; Louisiana 5; Vanderbilt 4; Colorado State 2; Duke 2; James Madison 2; Georgia Tech 1.
