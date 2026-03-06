Cyclones Transfer Competing for Starting Quarterback Job

The Iowa State Cyclones have to rebuild virtually their entire roster following the coaching change from Matt Campbell to Jimmy Rogers.

With more than 50 players hitting the transfer portal, including more starters than any program in the country, a lot of talent and production had to be replaced. That includes the most important position on the field: quarterback.

Rocco Becht and backup Alex Manske both transferred to the Penn State Nittany Lions, following Campbell to Happy Valley. To replace them, the Cyclones dipped into the transfer portal themselves.

They came away with Jaylen Raynor, formerly of the Arkansas State Red Wolves and Zane Flores, formerly of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. While all signs point to Raynor being the starter in 2026, Flores is going to be given every opportunity to earn that role.

Zane Flores will compete for starting quarterback job

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Zane Flores (6) throws a pass during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

“Whichever guy gives us the best chance to win, that’s the guy that’s going to play. And we made that very clear to Zane in this process that he’s got a clean slate; he’s got a clean opportunity,” quarterbacks coach Keith Heckendorf said, via Bill Seals of Cyclone Report (subscription required).

2025 was the first time Flores got into game action collegiately, which puts him well behind Raynor in terms of experience. He has played nine total games, while Raynor has played in at least 11 games in three straight seasons.

Playing for Oklahoma State was a brutal situation for Flores last year. Head coach Mike Gundy was fired during the season, creating a tough atmosphere for anyone to succeed in.

He completed 59.8% of his passes for 1,490 yards and three touchdowns with seven interceptions. 117 rushing yards and two more scores were added to his season stat line.

Zane Flores impressing Iowa State coach

Iowa State quarterback coach Keith Heckendorf talks to media during a media opportunity at Stark Performance center on Feb. 11, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the underwhelming production, Flores is making a great first impression with Iowa State. He has impressed Heckendorf with his habits on and off the field.

“Zane’s a guy that’s got a lot of confidence in himself. Got a lot of confidence in his ability and wasn’t afraid of that challenge and embraced it. And to this point, I’ve been super impressed with him of how he’s attacked, not just the workouts and the weight room and the conditioning aspect of things. But how he’s attacked the playbook and learning and picking up the nuances of what we’re asking him to do from a quarterback perspective.”

While a long shot to be the starter in 2026, Flores is certainly going to compete for the job. It will be difficult to overtake a player as talented as Raynor, who worked under Heckendorf at Arkansas State, where he was the offensive coordinator.

However, he will be given every opportunity to earn that job. This is a clean slate with the Cycloens for a lot of coaches and players, and virtually every role will be up for grabs in the lineup.