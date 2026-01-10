Transfer from Oklahoma State Cowboys Could Be Cyclones' Answer at QB Long-Term

The Iowa State Cyclones have been very busy in the transfer portal, and the team is continuing to make improvements and rebuild the roster. Recently, they added another talented quarterback who could be the long-term answer at the position.

As expected, following the loss of Matt Campbell to the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Cyclones were left with a depleted roster. New head coach Jimmy Rogers has had his work cut out for himself trying to rebuild a team that had quite a bit of talent in 2025.

Fortunately, Rogers has seemingly embraced working the transfer portal, doing a good job with the Washington State Cougars last year, and doing the same so far with Iowa State this campaign. So far, the focus has been on bringing over some of his talent from the Cougars, but there have been a number of other players from different schools who will be calling Iowa State home in 2026.

Recently, the team brought in another potential option at quarterback for the future in Zane Flores from the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Cyclones Add Another Viable Option at Quarterback

BREAKING: Oklahoma State transfer QB Zane Flores has committed to Iowa State, @PeteNakos reports🌪️https://t.co/doUakZgw0l pic.twitter.com/tz21s2YXF9 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 10, 2026

This is an exciting addition for Iowa State and one that could pay off in the long term. Prior to bringing in Flores, they added the talented dual-threat Jaylen Raynor from the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

Raynor is a quarterback who has improved quite a bit over the last several campaigns, and he is poised to be an impact player for the team in 2026. With career-highs in passing yards and completion percentage in 2025, the offense could be dynamic with him leading the way.

However, Raynor is likely going to be the answer and the starting quarterback in 2026, while Flores could be the answer long-term. As a freshman, he was forced into action on a bad Cowboys team in 2025, but he undoubtedly gained a lot of experience.

Last season, he totaled 1,490 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The numbers obviously weren’t significant, but he did gain experience, which is valuable. Even though it is unlikely that he would be able to take the starting spot from Raynor, having starting experience is excellent if the Cyclones need to call upon Flores in 2026 because of an injury or ineffective play.

Overall, this is a nice addition for Rogers and the offense and should create a nice plan for the future. As of now, it would appear that Flores has a great chance to be the starter for Iowa State in the near future.

More Iowa State Cyclones News: