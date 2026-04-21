Familiarity Can Make Issac Terrell Iowa State’s Defensive Leader

Over the offseason, the Iowa State Cyclones football team lost a lot of its identity on defense. They lost their head coach, Matt Campbell, defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, and lots of pieces on defense. Now, they have a whole new staff coming in.

Jimmy Rogers will lead the squad next season as head coach, while Jesse Bobbit is the new defensive coordinator.

Rogers and Bobbit both came from the Washington State Cougars, where the tandem succeeded on the defensive side of the ball. And one of their main stars was Isaac Terrell, a defensive end.

Terrell was phenomenal last season in Pullman, WA. He had 15 solo tackles, 28 total, and seven sacks throughout the season. Terrell was one of the better defensive linemen in the country last season, ranking 43rd in sacks across the nation.

Isaac Terrell has the skills to be Iowa State's defensive leader

Sep 20, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive end Isaac Terrell (88) lines up for a play against the Washington Huskies in the second half of Apple Cup at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Terrell’s best game of the season was a big one. When Washington State went on the road to play the Ole Miss Rebels, the Cougars kept it close and almost upset them. In that game, Terrell had two sacks, a career high, as well as four solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and even a forced fumble.

The transfer portal is tough sometimes, especially when jumping up a level. But clearly, Terrell showcased that it’s not just the lower-level teams he can dominate, but the big teams as well.

Ole Miss was one of the best teams in the nation last year, and Terrell proved that he can perform. Next season, when the Cyclones have to take on top opponents, Terrell should be one of the players to step up when needed.

Terrell is going to be great at Iowa State. Not only has he shown improvement over the years, but he is a complete game-changer. The talented defensive end is going to lead the squad from the trenches as a tone setter.

As we continue to build out the DLine, I think its time we show DE stud, Isaac (Bobby) Terrell, some love Cyclone Nation.



Terrell had 7 sacks in 2025 for Wazzu, 3 more than any Cyclone. He would be a HUGE add to this roster. Take a look at how impressive he is.@Isaac99terrell pic.twitter.com/TJ5d84nZ0p — Francis Gene O’Reilly (@ChiClone69) January 9, 2026

The biggest reason Terrell will succeed is simple: He’s playing in the same system. Under Rogers and Bobbit, Terrell succeeded as the defensive identity was mostly about linebacker and upfront play, putting pressure on quarterbacks and the short game overall. Next season, he should be able to continue to dominate in the same system.

Iowa State has its spring game right in front of them, where new players have the opportunity to show out before putting on the cardinal and gold for the first time.

One of the players they need to watch is Terrell, who can show early that he may be the face of the Cyclones' defensive unit in the future.