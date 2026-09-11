Former Iowa Hawkeye Now on the Other Side of Cy-Hawk Rivalry

It’s a huge week for every single FBS football player in the state of Iowa. With the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes facing off this week, every single player will be feeling immense pressure. But the guy with more pressure than anyone this weekend has to be Cyclone defensive lineman Caden Crawford.

Crawford has a history in the state of Iowa. He grew up in Lansing, KS, before eventually committing to Iowa to continue his athletic career. But things didn’t go as planned for him early on.

Crawford didn’t see much time with the Hawkeyes, playing just a few snaps here and there. As a freshman, he redshirted, not playing at all. Then, as a redshirt freshman, he didn’t record a stat all season, seeing action in just one game.

The following year as a redshirt sophomore, he finished with two tackles throughout the season, with one being solo and one being an assist. He also recorded a fumble recovery, a big moment for his confidence. But the damage was already done.

Caden Crawford ready to participate in Cy-Hawk game

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Jaziun Patterson (4) runs with the ball as Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and linebacker Rylan Barnes (41) attempt to tackle during the third quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Three years on the team, three years essentially wasted. He couldn’t find his place no matter how much he tried, and therefore had to transfer.

Crawford made the move down to the FCS level, where he competed for the South Dakota Coyotes. He had a fantastic season, putting up 78 tackles, three pass deflections, and 5.5 sacks. Even at the FCS level, those are fantastic numbers.

Due to the great year, Crawford knew that his home was FCS football and therefore made a shocking decision to come to Iowa State.

Crawford has high hopes for the season. He’s a starting defensive end and is a key piece of the best group on the Cyclones’ roster. But he did have an underwhelming Week 1, making just two tackles all game and being one of the only defensive linemen not to record a sack, as the squad had six.

While Crawford is coming off a tough game, we all know how good a player he is. He has the talent, the leadership, and what feels like readiness to play FBS football again.

And Iowa State’s main focus on the game is stopping the run, something Crawford does immensely well. With a great running back in Kamari Moulton, who had nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns, Crawford will have to step up if they want to come away with a road win.

Yes, it will be a tough environment and a team that isn’t easy to beat, but it’s Crawford’s time to shine on the biggest stage, making sure his old team remembers his name after leaving him off the depth chart for years in the past.