Three Questions Regarding Iowa State Defender Caden Crawford

The Iowa State Cyclones are going into 2026 with a completely new look defense.

With a new head coach, Jimmy Rogers, who focuses heavily on the defensive side of the football, there are going to need to be a lot of players who are able to step up in the big moments, both on and off the field.

One of those players can be Caden Crawford. He’s a mix of a defensive lineman and a linebacker who has done a phenomenal job at the collegiate level.

It all started at the Iowa Hawkeyes, where Crawford didn’t seem too high on the depth chart. He got very limited play and therefore decided to take his talents to the FCS level instead. That’s when he found the South Dakota Coyotes, a solid program at that level.

He dominated last season. Crawford put up 78 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and three pass deflections en route to a great season. Now, he’s joining the Cyclones with hopes of being a star linebacker.

Let’s take a look at three questions surrounding Crawford entering the 2026 season.

Can he make the jump to the next level?

Iowa defensive lineman Caden Crawford (97) warms up during a spring NCAA football practice, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. 230330 Iowa Spring Fb 034 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Crawford has been great at the FCS level. He proved that he can tackle, deflect passes, and rush the quarterback with ease. But he also previously proved that he can’t do that at the Power-4 level.

At Iowa State, he’s going to have to play tougher competition, work harder, and perform much better. It’s certainly something he can do, he just has to prove it.

What will the Cy-Hawk rivalry mean to him?

Playing at Iowa already makes things a bit weird, and now coming to the Cyclones, things will certainly get intense. Crawford needs to have a vendetta against his former team, which will certainly help in the rivalry game in week two. Because if he can’t play well in that game, it could potentially derail his personal season, as well as the team’s as a whole.

Can he be the leader Iowa State needs?

Sep 7, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; An Iowa State Cyclones helmet sits on the sidelines before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Cyclones have a lot of newcomers coming in on the defensive side of the ball. With many being not only new to the program but also new to Coach Rogers, they are going to need people who are able to lead and build the program, both on the field and in the locker room.

Typically, on defense, the linebackers are the leaders and captains of the unit. For a guy like Crawford, who could potentially be Iowa State’s best linebacker next season, if he's classified there.

He absolutely has to become a leader, and one that can change games by being vocal. Early in the season, that’s going to be crucial for the Cyclones.