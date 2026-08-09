Former Iowa State Football Head Coach Correctly Program’s Archnemesis

This offseason was an incredibly difficult one for the Iowa State Cyclones football program due to the overhaul.

After 10 seasons at the helm of the team, Matt Campbell left Ames for Happy Valley, taking over as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions. Along with him went basically the entire coaching staff and a large chunk of the players who were eligible to play in 2026.

That left Iowa State with zero returning starters, with new head coach Jimmy Rogers having to basically start from scratch with the program. While the 2026 season could have some difficulties, a great foundation is being laid to build upon with the incoming high school recruiting class.

While fans were certainly disappointed to see Campbell depart, at least he left the Cyclones in a much better place than when he inherited them. The same cannot be said about Gene Chizik, who was selected by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN as the program’s biggest archnemesis, and rightfully so.

Gene Chizik is villian No. 1 for Iowa State fans

November 24, 2012; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik talks to the media following the Tigers 49-0 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium. Chizik refused to address his coaching future at Auburn University. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Late in his disastrous second season as the head coach at Iowa State, Chizik countered rumors that his stay at ISU might be short-lived, saying: "Anybody who knows myself, my wife, my family, they know that we are firmly entrenched here in Ames." But after the Cyclones finished their winless Big 12 season -- bringing Chizik's record to 5-19 over two seasons -- he promptly accepted the job at Auburn,” Bonagura wrote.

Being lied to is never a good feeling, and it is easy to see why Iowa State fans would feel scorned by Chizik. The team struggled under his watch, winning only five games in two seasons.

For whatever reason, the Auburn Tigers felt they saw enough to target him as the replacement for Tommy Tuberville, who won five games in his final year at the helm of the program in 2008.

What followed was just more salt in the wound for Cyclones fans. Chizik wasted no time elevating Auburn to elite levels. They won eight games, including the Outback Bowl, in Year 1. In Year 2, they reached the top of the sport, winning the BCS Championship with Cam Newton leading the way.

Gene Chizik immediately turned around Auburn leaving Iowa State

Jan 22, 2011; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Gene Chizik lifts the Coaches' trophy during a celebration of winning the BCS National Championship at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When a coach leaves a program for a larger one, it's usually because they won big -- or at least improved the place they were at. But Iowa State got neither from Chizik, making him even easier to villainize. Things were compounded two years later when Auburn won the national title,” Bonagura added.

Paul Rhoads took over for Chizik, holding the job for seven seasons. The team won the Insight Bowl in his first year at the helm but didn’t finish with a winning record after that, losing both of their bowl games.

Campbell took over and elevated the program to another level, and the team hopes Rogers can continue building on it for years to come.