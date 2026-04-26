Iowa State Football Embarking on Rebuild Under Jimmy Rogers

The Iowa State Cyclones have been known as a storied football program. Through tons of star players, bowl game wins, and even a recent 11-win season, the Cyclones have proven to be a top program in America.

But unfortunately, the program we all know and love took a big hit over the offseason. Due to their recent success, Iowa State lost its head coach, Matt Campbell, to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Most of their staff departed, as well as some of their top players. Overnight, the Cyclones went from a Big 12 contender to struggling to even field a team.

It’s clear that the next chapter for Iowa State football is on, and new head coach Jimmy Rogers is the leader of the program for the future.

Many are wondering if the Cyclones are rebuilding or reloading, but it’s clear that Iowa State is in a full rebuild for the future.

Iowa State has intriuging future under Jimmy Rogers

Iowa State football head coach Jimmy Rogers talks to media during NFL football pro-day at Bergstrom Football Complex on March 24, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rebuilding refers to a complete redo of everything that happens. Essentially, every important piece is gone, and a team has to ‘rebuild’ everything from scratch. They may have a head start, but they likely have new names on the roster that have to learn to play together. Typically, a rebuild can be successful, but it takes lots of time and youth talent to take them to the promised land.

Reloading is more about taking current pieces and building off of them. Maybe a key player or coach left, and the team has to adapt to it. They still have the majority of the core of their team, though. Reloading allows a team to bring in new pieces and find a way to get to the top. Typically, these take just a few years to work out well.

The Cyclones are definitely rebuilding. Without a head coach, quarterback, and tons of key pieces on both sides of the ball, it’s almost as if Iowa State is a new team. They have to adapt with the players they have, focus on youth, and trust that the process will work at some point in the future.

With Rogers at the helm, Iowa State has a bright future, but it’s going to take a long rebuild ahead for the Cyclones to get back to the top of the sport. But if Iowa State can focus on youth, recruiting success, and building a culture in Ames, IA, over the next few years, the Cyclones can get back to the top of college football sometime in the future.