How To Watch Iowa State Football vs. Arizona Wildcats in Week 8

The last time the Iowa State Cyclones took the field, they were beaten handily by the BYU Cougars, 24-10, as their offense struggled to get into a rhythm.

Following that loss, the Cyclones were able to head back to Ames and get things in order during a bye week. Now, they are heading back on the road to face the No. 25-ranked Arizona Wildcats in their home stadium.

This will already be the fourth-ranked opponent for Iowa State this season. They haven’t found much success, losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Utah Utes and BYU, which is now the No. 2-ranked team in the nation.

The Cyclones are 3-3 entering this contest. Arizona is 5-1, playing great football. Here is all the information needed to view the game as head coach Jimmy Rogers looks for the first marquee victory of his tenure in Ames.

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Kooper Ebel (47) looks to tackle Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Iowa State Cyclones vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Saturday, October 24th, 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium in Tucson, Arizona

Television/Streaming: ESPN2/FUBO

Radio: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM / KHYT 107.5 FM or Cyclone Radio Network

Coming out of a bye, Iowa State is well-rested and ready to get back to work. Getting a victory on the road is always a tall task, especially when it is the second in a row, but the Cyclones have the tools to pull off an upset.

Their ground game has been successful this season, and Aiden Flora will be relied upon again. The Iowa State offense has not been good against ranked opponents thus far this season, but Flora has been a consistent source of production and will be needed again.

It will be interesting to see how quarterback Jaylen Raynor responds as well. The passing offense has not been clicking, with injuries to wide receivers not helping the cause. But Raynor has not looked comfortable, producing at a level well below what he did with the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

On the opposite sideline is an incredibly explosive and efficient quarterback: Noah Fifita. He currently leads the Big 12 in completions and completion percentage, and will challenge the Cyclones’ passing defense.

There is no better time than now to get a non-existent pass rush going. Star defensive end Issac Terrell hasn't had a sack since the first game of the campaign. This week at practice, figuring out how to pressure the opposing quarterback should have been near the top of the to-do list for defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit and his assistants.