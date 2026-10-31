How To Watch Iowa State Football vs. Oklahoma State in Week 9

The Iowa State Cyclones have not played a home game in four weeks, going on the road to face the BYU Cougars and Arizona Wildcats, with a bye week in between.

That will end on Halloween, with the Cyclones returning home to play under the lights in Ames for the first time this season. They will be hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which sets up a suitable affair for the holiday, with Iowa State donning their black uniforms and Oklahoma State in orange.

The Cyclones are entering the game with a 3-4 record, losing two in a row. But they are 3-1 thus far at home in 2026. The Cowboys, ranked No. 24 in the country, have a 5-2 record entering the contest.

Here is all the information fans need to enjoy the game, as head coach Jimmy Rogers looks for his first victory against a ranked opponent in his time with the program.

Iowa State coach Jimmy Rogers argues a call with an official during the fourth quarter against Utah on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Iowa State Cyclones

When: Saturday, October 31st, 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Television/Streaming: FOX, FUBO, FOX Sports App, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV, or Sling TV

Oklahoma State and Iowa State are rocking Halloween colors for their matchup 🎃 ⬛ pic.twitter.com/FwEEVnkeP2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 31, 2026

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (96.1 FM in OKC; 1170 AM in Tulsa; 93.7 FM in Stillwater) or free via The Varsity Network app, Cyclone Radio Network

This is going to be a tough one for Iowa State. Their defense has not been playing at a high level in recent games, and they are going to be challenged by a high-octane Oklahoma State group led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

Rogers has shared plenty of compliments for the Cowboys’ signal caller, who could be the top signal caller in the 2027 NFL Draft. His first season in Stillwater has been a productive one, along with running back Caleb Hawkins, who both followed head coach Eric Morris from the North Texas Mean Green to Oklahoma State.

Playing a shootout certainly isn’t the ideal style for the Cyclones, but they have shown an ability to move the ball against defenses that aren’t elite units. They defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers a few weeks ago 45-42, so they can put up points. Alas, the Cowboys' defense isn’t as poor as the Mountaineers'.

Can Iowa State take advantage? This could be the last chance for quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who was benched at halftime against Arizona but is back in the starting lineup this week. He will be under pressure to perform, or his job could go to backup Connor Moberly.