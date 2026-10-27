Oklahoma State Has a Passing Attack Iowa State Football Is Going to Struggle With

The Iowa State Cyclones are getting set for their next Big 12 matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Following a blowout loss on the road to the Arizona Wildcats, there is a need for the Cyclones to bounce back.

Week 8 was certainly one to forget for Iowa State. On the road against a talented Wildcats team, the Cyclones were beaten up pretty badly. Iowa State suffered their worst loss of the season, with the Wildcats beating them by a score of 39-3.

As shown by the final score, nothing really went right for Iowa State in this one. The offense struggled, and the quarterback situation has become a mess with Jaylen Raynor getting benched.

Furthermore, the defense had no answers for Noah Fifita and the Arizona passing offense. Fifita is having a strong campaign this year, and he was able to light up the Cyclones’ defense in a 300-yard performance.

Now, with Iowa State returning home, they will be hoping to bounce back from this performance. However, the tough stretch of their schedule will continue, and they will be hosting Oklahoma State. After being one of the worst teams in the Big 12 last year, the Cowboys are much better this year, and they are being led by quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

Slowing Down Oklahoma State Will Be a Challenge

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following the bad loss to the Cowboys, things won’t be any easier for the Cyclones in Week 9. Like Arizona, Oklahoma State is a Top 25 team, and Iowa State might be outmatched again.

In conference play so far, this is a team that has not looked great really on either side of the ball, and there have to be some concerns coming into this matchup. When looking at the Cowboys, the most important thing that the Cyclones will have to do is try to slow down Mestemaker and this prolific passing offense.

So far this season, the talented sophomore has totaled 2,326 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. The talented quarterback has been one of the best passers in the country, and the Cyclones slowing him down seems like a daunting task.

In his seven games so far this season, he has only been under 300 yards one time, and that was in the first game of the year. If Mestemaker throws for 300 against the Cyclones, it’s hard to imagine that they are going to be able to win this game.

Unfortunately, Iowa State has looked outmatched in Big 12 play this season, and them having some big performances and slowing down one of the best passing attacks in the country seems unlikely this week.