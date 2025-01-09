Iowa State coaching staff loses Kyle Kempt to in-state school
On the same day that reports have come out stating Matt Campbell will interview for a new job, another member of the Iowa State football coaching staff is leaving.
Kyle Kempt, a former quarterback for the Cyclones, announced on social media that he has accepted the offensive coordinator and quarterback coaches position with Drake University.
Drake recently hired former Grand View head coach Joe Woodley to replace Todd Stepsis, who took the same position at the University of Northern Iowa. Woodley led Grand View to the NAIA national championship this past year.
“Iowa State football - thank you for being my home for the last nine years,” Kempt posted on X. “I’m grateful for everyone who has supported my journey here from playing to coaching. The coaches, players and community have changed my life for the better and I will always be a proud Iowa State alum.
“I have recently accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at Drake University. I’m excited to geet started working alongside Coach Woodley and build something special.”
Kempt was the offensive pass game and quality control coach this past fall, helping the Cyclones win 11 games for the first time in program history. They also captured the Pop-Tarts Bowl in a thriller over Miami.
Following an all-Big 12 career as a quarterback at Iowa State, Kempt joined the coaching staff and Campbell. With Kempt on the staff, the Cyclones produced several record-setting years on offense, including three of the most prolific seasons in school history over the last five years.