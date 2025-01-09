Report: Matt Campbell to interview for NFL head coaching position
It appears as if Matt Campbell is once again a hot coaching name around the rumor mill.
Campbell, who led Iowa State to its first-ever 10-win season in program history this past year, is expected to interview for the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears of the NFL.
According to a report by the Chicago Tribune, Campbell will be among those to at least go through the interview process to become the 19th head coach of the storied franchise.
The 45-year-old Campbell was previously linked to the Detroit Lions job in 2021 before they went with Dan Campbell, who has led them to the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs this year. He has also been rumored for the New York Jets job.
Campbell has produced multiple winning seasons with the Cyclones while also sending several high-level players to the league. That list includes San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, New York Jets running back Breece Hall and fellow Jet Will McDonald IV.
In December, Iowa State school officials announced that Campbell had signed an eight-year contract extension that would run through the 2032 season. He is the third-longest tenured coach in program history and owns a school-record 64 wins.
The Bears have previously conducted an interview with Mike Vrabel, who was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.
“It’s going to be a diverse group,” Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said. “This will be different backgrounds from offense, defense, special teams, college, pro; we’re turning every stone to make sure we’re doing this the right way.”
Poles did announce that the names of candidates to go through interviews would be revealed to the public, as long as permission from the candidate is given, once the interview is finished.
The Bears fired Matt Eberflus during this past season. Thomas Brown coached the final five games, going just 1-4.
Chicago's roster includes former Heisman winner Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft last year. They also have Keenan Allen, DJ Moore and Rome Odunze at wide receiver, D'Andre Swift at running back and Cole Kmet at tight end.
The Cyclones also lost an assistant, as former player Kyle Kempt announced he has taken a new job.