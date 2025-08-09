Iowa State Cyclones 2025 Opponent Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at the Iowa State Cyclones' schedule prior to week one.
After hosting South Dakota in week one, the Iowa Hawkeyes will come to town for the annual CyHawk matchup. Led by head coach Kirk Ferentz, the Hawkeyes were unable to secure a victory at home in last year's battle, as Cyclones squeaked by, 20-19. But with Iowa landing a couple talented veterans in the transfer portal this offseason, Ferentz and company will look for redemption in 2025.
Here's everything you need to know about the Cyclones' week two matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Kamari Moulton (RB), Jacob Gill (WR), Reece Vander Zee (WR), Logan Jones (C), Gennings Dunker (RT), Aaron Graves (DT), Ethan Hurkett (DE), Maxwell Llewellyn (DE), Xavier Nwankpa (SAF)
Additions: Mark Gronowski (QB), Sam Phillips (WR)
Iowa's Strengths
For the first time in a while, Ferentz was able to land a quarterback with loads of experience in Mark Gronowski.
The former South Dakota State Jackrabbit threw for over 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns during his four years as a starter, while also reaching 1,000 rushing yards on the ground. Gronowski is the perfect quarterback for offensive coordinator Tim Lester's scheme, as his dual-threat ability will mesh well with Iowa's run-first mentality. Running back Kamari Moulton is set to become the program's lead back in 2025, which gives Lester a terrific one-two punch on the ground.
In addition to more dynamic offense for the Hawkeyes this season, Ferentz was able to return three of the five starting offensive lineman from 2024. Center Logan Jones is regarded as one of the best in the nation at his position, while right tackle Gennings Dunker is considered as a top tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft. Iowa has been known for their ability to produce high-level offensive lineman, and the trend will continue into this season.
On defense, the Hawkeyes' front four is once again an impressive unit heading into the 2025 season. The program returns a stout pass rush duo in defensive ends Ethan Hurkett and Maxwell Llewellyn, who combined for 78 tackles and 12 sacks in 2024. What makes this group a terrifying unit, is their ability to generate pressure from the interior with defensive tackle Aaron Graves. The senior veteran finished last season with 33 tackles, six sacks and two tackles for losses.
Iowa's Weaknesses
Despite landing a talented quarterback in the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes still lack experienced offensive weapons ahead of the 2025 season. Iowa is set to return the program's leading receiver from last season in Jacob Gill, who ended the year with 411 yards and two touchdowns on 35 catches.
Outside of Gill, however, the Hawkeyes will have to rely on sophomore Reece Vander Zee, senior Kaden Wetjen and newly-acquired transfer Sam Phillips. Vander Zee's athletic 6-foot-4, 207 lbs. frame will allow him to be an underrated weapon for Gronowski, while Wetjen and Phillips are solid deep threats.
The toughest obstacle the Hawkeyes will encounter on defense in 2025 will be trying to make up the production of the multiple players. Defensive tackle Yahya Blakc, linebacker Jay Higgins and safety Sebastian Castro are just a few of the names that made the jump to the NFL, with all three players having a huge role in the program's defense last year. Ferentz will look to senior linebacker Jaden Harrell to fill Higgins void, while Nwankpa takes over as the main safety for the Hawkeyes in 2025.