Iowa State Football Opponent Preview: Kansas State Wildcats
The Iowa State Cyclones could be a sleeping giant in the Big 12 this season, a conference primed to get multiple College Football Playoff bids. While there's no guarantee several from the conference make the playoffs, there is no denying that the Big 12 has continued to prove itself.
Under the leadership of Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have consistently improved. They could be a surprise CFP team this season, but they are going to need to get through their first battle against the Kansas State Wildcats first.
The Wildcats are the first team up on our season preview of the Cyclones opponents.
Here's what AZ Central's Jeremy Cluff said on the game, which will kick off in Ireland.
"Talk about a big game. It's the season opener and its a Big 12 conference showdown between teams with legitimate conference title aspirations. Kansas State will edge Iowa State in a thriller," Cluff wrote.
The Wildcats finished 9-4 last season and 5-4 in conference play. While that feels like a strong record, their talent exceeded the record, and it seemed like an overall disappointing campaign.
This team has potential under the leadership of quarterback Avery Johnson. Johnson threw for 2,712 passing yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore, his first season starting. He chipped in seven more touchdowns on the ground. The offense is going to live or die by his heroics, and he's going to be the player to keep an eye on, especially since star running back DJ Giddens left for the NFL.
The Wildcats held opponents to just 224.7 passing yards per game and a 58.7% overall opponent's completion percentage. Having lost two key secondary players to the NFL as well, having a stable pass defense is certainly going to be another key to the late-August battle.
The Wildcats will be a fringe top-25 team to start the season, and it would be a goliath win for the Cyclones. Iowa State has the talent, and it should have the motivation as well.
Let's hope they can all be 'that guy.'