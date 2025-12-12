Iowa State Cyclones 2026 Recruiting Class Diminishes Further With Two More Decommits

Last week, the Iowa State Cyclones were full of optimism and hope for what the future held. Signing Day was shaping up to be incredibly successful for the program, with Matt Campbell on the verge of landing the best recruiting class of his tenure.

Alas, things took a major turn when Campbell decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. To replace the winningest coach in program history, athletic director Jamie Pollard tabbed Jimmy Rogers, who coached the Washington State Cougars in 2025 and was a national champion with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in 2023.

Building upon the foundation Campbell has put in place will be no small task for Rogers. Especially because the strong recruiting class that was set to come to Ames is dissipating.

Defections were expected with the coaching change, and it is something Rogers had a plan in place to try to retain as much talent as possible. But there are players who are reopening their recruitment to see what is best for them.

Iowa State loses Kash Brock, Owen Winder commitments

Basha wide receiver Kash Brock (4) breaks a tackle against Williams Field defensive back Bryson Raspberry (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Recently, wide receiver Kash Brock has reopened his recruitment. Campbell and his staff successfully flipped Brock and tight end Arley Morrell from their commitments to the Colorado State Rams at the beginning of December.

But the talented wide receiver shared that, after consideration, exploring other opportunities is what is best for him.

Brock is the second wide receiver to be released from his signing, along with Amarion Jackson.

Joining them back on the market is offensive lineman Owen Winder. He is the second player in as many days to decommit from the positional group, following the lead of Pete Eglitis.

🚨NEWS🚨 OT Owen Winder has been released from his signing with Iowa State. https://t.co/654Y3Cy6c7 pic.twitter.com/xQGTuBtiqg — Rivals (@Rivals) December 11, 2025

Building depth and continuity in the trenches is key to an offense finding success. That will be a bit more challenging for Rogers to do in Year 1 in Ames now that so much of the incoming freshmen talent is exploring other options.

A three-star recruit, Winder should have no issues generating interest now that his recruitment is open again. It will be interesting to see how many, if any, of these high school products follow Campbell to Penn State, where their recruiting class was in shambles because of James Franklin’s firing.

That now makes five players from the 22-player class who have reopened their recruitment. Safety Bryson Williams was the other, and he is already drawing interest from the Nittany Lions, along with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

