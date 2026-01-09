Iowa State Cyclones Add Two More Pieces Along Defensive Line From Transfer Portal

Since taking over as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones football team, Jimmy Rogers has placed an emphasis on the offensive and defensive lines.

The offensive line was arguably the hardest hit unit on the team, with Matt Campbell heading to the Penn State Nittany Lions. There isn’t a single starter or key rotational piece returning with eligibility exhausted or players entering the transfer portal.

As a result, a double-digit number of offensive linemen have been recruited in the transfer portal. Luckily for Rogers, there was a lot more to work with on the other side of the ball. When retaining as much talent as possible from the 2025 roster, it was the defensive line that saw the least attrition.

Jace Gilbert, Zaimir Hawk, Jack Limbaugh, Trey Verdon and Vontroy Malone provided a strong group to build upon. Rogers has successfully added a ton of talent to this group, finding talent at every level of college football and bringing in some familiar faces from the Washington State Cougars.

Iowa State adds Jack Janikowski, Blake Hawkins to defensive line

Aug 31, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars edge Jack Janikowski (93) lines up for a play against the Portland State Vikings in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

One of the latest players to follow Rogers and defensive coordinator Jesse Babbit from Pullman to Ames is edge rusher Jack Janikowski. He was a key piece of the defensive line rotation, playing in all 13 games and registering 168 snaps.

Janikowski was productive in his time in the field, registering 10 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. His PFF grades were solid, earning a run defense grade of 70.3, which was fifth amongst players with at least 100 snaps played, and a pass rush grade of 71.8, which was also fifth.

🚨 Iowa State lands Washington State defensive lineman Jack Janikowski 🚨



As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, Janikowski played in all 13 games while recording 10 tackles, 3 TFL and a sack.



The 6'2, 242 pound product has two years of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/oyLuBw8B9v — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) January 9, 2026

He is the sixth former Washington State defensive lineman to commit to Iowa State. And now, they have their eighth overall commit in the positional group.

Blake Hawkins, who is a JUCO transfer from the Iowa Western Reivers. He was dominant, being named a JUCO All-American after registering 13 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss as a redshirt freshman.

With three years of eligibility remaining, he could be a long-term building block for Rogers and Babbit along the defensive line. The staff must have done a great job selling Hawkins on coming to Ames because his profile on X says that he has received 25+ Division I offers.

When adding in the players in the Class of 2026, the Cyclones now have nine interior defensive linemen and 10 defensive ends committed to the program. Things are looking much better now than they did a few weeks ago when the transfer portal decisions began being announced.

Keep up to date with all the happenings with the Iowa State Football Transfer Portal Tracker!

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: