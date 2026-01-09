Iowa State Cyclones Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The 2025-26 offseason and transfer portal cycle is the start of a new era for the Iowa State Cyclones football program.
After 10 years at the helm, Matt Campbell is no longer leading the way. The winningest head coach in program history accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, creating a massive void to be filled.
Tasked with taking over for Campbell is Jimmy Rogers. He spent one season with the Washington State Cougars, leading them to bowl eligibility before accepting the position with Iowa State. Before that, he found a ton of success with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, including a national title in 2023.
His defensive coordinator with the Cyclones, Jesse Bobbit, who was a former linebacker under Rogers at South Dakota, was the interim head coach. He got the Cougars to the finish line, leading them to a victory over the Utah State Aggies in the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl.
Iowa State has been busy on transfer portal
There were 75 newcomers on that Washington State team in 2025. Rogers could face a similar undertaking with Iowa State, given how things have transpired with the roster this offseason.
More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including 16 starters, which is the most in the nation. Replacing all of that experience and talent will not be easy, but Rogers and his staff have been working hard to bring talent into Ames.
There won’t be many familiar faces on the gridiron for the fan base with key contributors such as quarterback Rocco Becht, running back Carson Hansen, safety Marcus Neal Jr. and cornerback Jontez Williams, multi-year starters for the Cyclones, following Campbell to Penn State.
However, there will be some familiarity on the roster for Rogers and Bobbit, who have successfully recruited players from the Cougars team to follow them from Pullman, Washington, to Ames, Iowa.
Under Campbell, Iowa State found success retaining talent and filling gaps in the transfer portal. The school is hopeful that Rogers can do the same, as he has the opportunity to make an imprint on the program right away with so many spots open on the roster.
There has been a ton of movement on the portal thus far, and there will continue to be. Continue checking back in below for all the updates on where your favorite former Cyclones have ended up and who is replacing them under the new regime.
Outgoing
Name
Position
Years Remaining
New School
Cooper Alexander
Tight End
3
Kai Black
Wide Receiver
2
Mason Miller
Linebacker
3
BJ Carter
Defensive Line
4
Marshall
Tripp Walsh
Tight End
2
New Mexico
Nick Reinicke
Linebacker
2
Abu Sama
Running Back
1
Wisconsin
Will Hawthorne
Linebacker
4
Nebraska
Dyllan Malone
Wide Receiver
4
Kuol Kuol II
Offensive Tackle
4
Penn State
Carson Van Dinter
Safety
3
Wisconsin
Dylan Lee
Running Back
3
UCLA
Chase Sowell
Wide Receiver
1
Penn State
Hunter Sowell
Cornerback
4
Penn State
Alijah Carnell
Defensive Line
3
Penn State
Carson Brown
Wide Receiver
1
Trevor Buhr
Interior OL
2
Penn State
Samuel Same
Edge Rusher
2
Cael Brezina
Linebacker
2
Penn State
Kooper Ebel
Linebacker
1
Penn State
Marcus Neal Jr.
Safety
2
Penn State
Ikenna Ezeogu
Edge Rusher
1
Jamison Patton
Safety
1
Penn State
Charlie Woleben
Defensive Line
4
Tre Bell
Cornerback
1
Michigan State
Alex Manke
Quarterback
4
Penn State
Ta'Shawn James
Safety
2
UCLA
Brendan Black
Interior OL
1
Nebraska
Michael Parkes
Wide Receiver
4
John Klosterman
Linebacker
1
Jace Gilbert
Punter
1
Drew Clausen
Long Snapper
2
Indiana
Vaea Ikakoula
Interior OL
4
Penn State
Benjamin Brahmer
Tight End
1
Penn State
Gabe Burkle
Tight End
1
Penn State
Caleb Bacon
Linebacker
1
Penn State
Will Tompkins
Offensive Tackle
4
Penn State
Deylin Hasert
Interior OL
2
Georgia State
Carson Hansen
Running Back
1
Penn State
Xavier Townsend
Wide Receiver
1
Brett Eskildsen
Wide Receiver
2
Penn State
Cameron Smith
Safety
1
Mason Ellens
Cornerback
4
Danny Inglis
Linebacker
3
Jeremiah Cooper
Cornerback
1
Daniel Jackson
Wide Receiver
1
Sione Perkins
Offensive Tackle
4
Northern Arizona
Jontez Williams
Cornerback
1
USC
Rocco Becht
Quarterback
1
Penn State
KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman
Cornerback
3
Kansas
Zay Robinson
Wide Receiver
4
Penn State
Karon Brookins
Wide Receiver
4
Penn State
Quentin Taylor Jr.
Cornerback
3
Mississippi State
Joshua Patterson
Safety
4
Wake Forest
Markell Chapman
Defensive Line
2
Incoming
Player
Position
Years Remaining
Old School
Jack Janikowski
EDGE Defender
2
Washington State
Malaki Ta'ase
Defensive Line
2
Washington State
Bryson Lamb
Defensive Line
1
Washington State
Caden Crawford
Defensive Line
1
South Dakota
Caden Maas
Offensive Tackle
Potentially 2
Sioux Falls
Cade Myer
Interior OL
1
Colorado School of Mines
Gavin Broscious
Interior OL
Potentially 2
Michigan State
Brody Miller
Safety
4
Washington State
Adlai Lunsbury
Punter
4
Washington State
Braden Awls
Safety
1
Toledo
Braden Smith
Interior OL
3
Tarleton State
Carter Pabst
Wide Receiver
3
Washington State
Colin Amick
Offenisve Tackle
3
Montana
Sullivan Schlimgen
Linebacker
3
Washington State
Omari Hayes
Wide Receiver
1
Tulane
Jake Taylor
Offensive Tackle
1
Oklahoma
Damarius Russell
Safety
4
Washington State
Donovan Fitzmaurice
Defensive Line
3
Washington State
Trevor Bindel
Interior OL
4
Washington State
Duhron Goodman
Safety
1
Washington State
Trillion Sorrell
Safety
4
Washington State
Max Baloun
Defensive Line
1
Washington State
Tyler Fortenberry
Tight End
1
Arkansas State
DeAndre Carter
Interior OL
3
Auburn
Cody Jackson
Wide Receiver
1
Tarleton State
Montreze Smith
Linebacker
3
Austin Peay
Keyon Washington
Cornerback
2
Bowling Green
Maasai King
Offensive Tackle
2
Akron
Gavin Proudfoot
Offensive Tackle
1
Northern Iowa
Jaylen Raynor
Quarterback
1
Arkansas State
Tristan Exline
Linebacker
1
Texas Permian Basin
Class of 2026
Player
Position
Stars*
Hometown
Caleb Francois
Running Back
3
Minnetonka, MN
Jeffery Roberts
Wide Receiver
3
Ames, IA
Ajibola Afuye
EDGE
3
Stillwater, MN
Tayten Duncan
Safety
3
Mustang, OK
Daniel Howard
Defensive Lineman
3
Chicago, IL
Drake DeBaun
Tight End
3
Overland Park, KS
*Based on 247Sports Composite
