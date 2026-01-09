Iowa State Cyclones Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Iowa State Cyclones

The Iowa State Cyclones are arguably the most prominently featured team in the transfer portal this cycle.
Kenneth Teape
Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA.
Jimmy Rogers speaks during his introductory press conference as Iowa State’s new head football coach on Dec. 8, 2025, at Iowa State University in Ames, IA. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025-26 offseason and transfer portal cycle is the start of a new era for the Iowa State Cyclones football program.

After 10 years at the helm, Matt Campbell is no longer leading the way. The winningest head coach in program history accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, creating a massive void to be filled.

Tasked with taking over for Campbell is Jimmy Rogers. He spent one season with the Washington State Cougars, leading them to bowl eligibility before accepting the position with Iowa State. Before that, he found a ton of success with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, including a national title in 2023.

His defensive coordinator with the Cyclones, Jesse Bobbit, who was a former linebacker under Rogers at South Dakota, was the interim head coach. He got the Cougars to the finish line, leading them to a victory over the Utah State Aggies in the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl.

Iowa State has been busy on transfer portal

Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) walks off the field after the Cyclones defeat the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There were 75 newcomers on that Washington State team in 2025. Rogers could face a similar undertaking with Iowa State, given how things have transpired with the roster this offseason.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including 16 starters, which is the most in the nation. Replacing all of that experience and talent will not be easy, but Rogers and his staff have been working hard to bring talent into Ames.

There won’t be many familiar faces on the gridiron for the fan base with key contributors such as quarterback Rocco Becht, running back Carson Hansen, safety Marcus Neal Jr. and cornerback Jontez Williams, multi-year starters for the Cyclones, following Campbell to Penn State.

However, there will be some familiarity on the roster for Rogers and Bobbit, who have successfully recruited players from the Cougars team to follow them from Pullman, Washington, to Ames, Iowa.

Under Campbell, Iowa State found success retaining talent and filling gaps in the transfer portal. The school is hopeful that Rogers can do the same, as he has the opportunity to make an imprint on the program right away with so many spots open on the roster.

There has been a ton of movement on the portal thus far, and there will continue to be. Continue checking back in below for all the updates on where your favorite former Cyclones have ended up and who is replacing them under the new regime.

Outgoing

Name

Position

Years Remaining

New School

Cooper Alexander

Tight End

3

Kai Black

Wide Receiver

2

Mason Miller

Linebacker

3

BJ Carter

Defensive Line

4

Marshall

Tripp Walsh

Tight End

2

New Mexico

Nick Reinicke

Linebacker

2

Abu Sama

Running Back

1

Wisconsin

Will Hawthorne

Linebacker

4

Nebraska

Dyllan Malone

Wide Receiver

4

Kuol Kuol II

Offensive Tackle

4

Penn State

Carson Van Dinter

Safety

3

Wisconsin

Dylan Lee

Running Back

3

UCLA

Chase Sowell

Wide Receiver

1

Penn State

Hunter Sowell

Cornerback

4

Penn State

Alijah Carnell

Defensive Line

3

Penn State

Carson Brown

Wide Receiver

1

Trevor Buhr

Interior OL

2

Penn State

Samuel Same

Edge Rusher

2

Cael Brezina

Linebacker

2

Penn State

Kooper Ebel

Linebacker

1

Penn State

Marcus Neal Jr.

Safety

2

Penn State

Ikenna Ezeogu

Edge Rusher

1

Jamison Patton

Safety

1

Penn State

Charlie Woleben

Defensive Line

4

Tre Bell

Cornerback

1

Michigan State

Alex Manke

Quarterback

4

Penn State

Ta'Shawn James

Safety

2

UCLA

Brendan Black

Interior OL

1

Nebraska

Michael Parkes

Wide Receiver

4

John Klosterman

Linebacker

1

Jace Gilbert

Punter

1

Drew Clausen

Long Snapper

2

Indiana

Vaea Ikakoula

Interior OL

4

Penn State

Benjamin Brahmer

Tight End

1

Penn State

Gabe Burkle

Tight End

1

Penn State

Caleb Bacon

Linebacker

1

Penn State

Will Tompkins

Offensive Tackle

4

Penn State

Deylin Hasert

Interior OL

2

Georgia State

Carson Hansen

Running Back

1

Penn State

Xavier Townsend

Wide Receiver

1

Brett Eskildsen

Wide Receiver

2

Penn State

Cameron Smith

Safety

1

Mason Ellens

Cornerback

4

Danny Inglis

Linebacker

3

Jeremiah Cooper

Cornerback

1

Daniel Jackson

Wide Receiver

1

Sione Perkins

Offensive Tackle

4

Northern Arizona

Jontez Williams

Cornerback

1

USC

Rocco Becht

Quarterback

1

Penn State

KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman

Cornerback

3

Kansas

Zay Robinson

Wide Receiver

4

Penn State

Karon Brookins

Wide Receiver

4

Penn State

Quentin Taylor Jr.

Cornerback

3

Mississippi State

Joshua Patterson

Safety

4

Wake Forest

Markell Chapman

Defensive Line

2

Incoming

Player

Position

Years Remaining

Old School

Jack Janikowski

EDGE Defender

2

Washington State

Malaki Ta'ase

Defensive Line

2

Washington State

Bryson Lamb

Defensive Line

1

Washington State

Caden Crawford

Defensive Line

1

South Dakota

Caden Maas

Offensive Tackle

Potentially 2

Sioux Falls

Cade Myer

Interior OL

1

Colorado School of Mines

Gavin Broscious

Interior OL

Potentially 2

Michigan State

Brody Miller

Safety

4

Washington State

Adlai Lunsbury

Punter

4

Washington State

Braden Awls

Safety

1

Toledo

Braden Smith

Interior OL

3

Tarleton State

Carter Pabst

Wide Receiver

3

Washington State

Colin Amick

Offenisve Tackle

3

Montana

Sullivan Schlimgen

Linebacker

3

Washington State

Omari Hayes

Wide Receiver

1

Tulane

Jake Taylor

Offensive Tackle

1

Oklahoma

Damarius Russell

Safety

4

Washington State

Donovan Fitzmaurice

Defensive Line

3

Washington State

Trevor Bindel

Interior OL

4

Washington State

Duhron Goodman

Safety

1

Washington State

Trillion Sorrell

Safety

4

Washington State

Max Baloun

Defensive Line

1

Washington State

Tyler Fortenberry

Tight End

1

Arkansas State

DeAndre Carter

Interior OL

3

Auburn

Cody Jackson

Wide Receiver

1

Tarleton State

Montreze Smith

Linebacker

3

Austin Peay

Keyon Washington

Cornerback

2

Bowling Green

Maasai King

Offensive Tackle

2

Akron

Gavin Proudfoot

Offensive Tackle

1

Northern Iowa

Jaylen Raynor

Quarterback

1

Arkansas State

Tristan Exline

Linebacker

1

Texas Permian Basin

Class of 2026

Player

Position

Stars*

Hometown

Caleb Francois

Running Back

3

Minnetonka, MN

Jeffery Roberts

Wide Receiver

3

Ames, IA

Ajibola Afuye

EDGE

3

Stillwater, MN

Tayten Duncan

Safety

3

Mustang, OK

Daniel Howard

Defensive Lineman

3

Chicago, IL

Drake DeBaun

Tight End

3

Overland Park, KS

*Based on 247Sports Composite

