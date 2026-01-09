Iowa State Cyclones Football Transfer Portal Tracker

The 2025-26 offseason and transfer portal cycle is the start of a new era for the Iowa State Cyclones football program.

After 10 years at the helm, Matt Campbell is no longer leading the way. The winningest head coach in program history accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions, creating a massive void to be filled.

Tasked with taking over for Campbell is Jimmy Rogers. He spent one season with the Washington State Cougars, leading them to bowl eligibility before accepting the position with Iowa State. Before that, he found a ton of success with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, including a national title in 2023.

His defensive coordinator with the Cyclones, Jesse Bobbit, who was a former linebacker under Rogers at South Dakota, was the interim head coach. He got the Cougars to the finish line, leading them to a victory over the Utah State Aggies in the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl.

Iowa State has been busy on transfer portal

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) walks off the field after the Cyclones defeat the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There were 75 newcomers on that Washington State team in 2025. Rogers could face a similar undertaking with Iowa State, given how things have transpired with the roster this offseason.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal, including 16 starters, which is the most in the nation. Replacing all of that experience and talent will not be easy, but Rogers and his staff have been working hard to bring talent into Ames.

There won’t be many familiar faces on the gridiron for the fan base with key contributors such as quarterback Rocco Becht, running back Carson Hansen, safety Marcus Neal Jr. and cornerback Jontez Williams, multi-year starters for the Cyclones, following Campbell to Penn State.

However, there will be some familiarity on the roster for Rogers and Bobbit, who have successfully recruited players from the Cougars team to follow them from Pullman, Washington, to Ames, Iowa.

Under Campbell, Iowa State found success retaining talent and filling gaps in the transfer portal. The school is hopeful that Rogers can do the same, as he has the opportunity to make an imprint on the program right away with so many spots open on the roster.

There has been a ton of movement on the portal thus far, and there will continue to be. Continue checking back in below for all the updates on where your favorite former Cyclones have ended up and who is replacing them under the new regime.

Outgoing

Name Position Years Remaining New School Cooper Alexander Tight End 3 Kai Black Wide Receiver 2 Mason Miller Linebacker 3 BJ Carter Defensive Line 4 Marshall Tripp Walsh Tight End 2 New Mexico Nick Reinicke Linebacker 2 Abu Sama Running Back 1 Wisconsin Will Hawthorne Linebacker 4 Nebraska Dyllan Malone Wide Receiver 4 Kuol Kuol II Offensive Tackle 4 Penn State Carson Van Dinter Safety 3 Wisconsin Dylan Lee Running Back 3 UCLA Chase Sowell Wide Receiver 1 Penn State Hunter Sowell Cornerback 4 Penn State Alijah Carnell Defensive Line 3 Penn State Carson Brown Wide Receiver 1 Trevor Buhr Interior OL 2 Penn State Samuel Same Edge Rusher 2 Cael Brezina Linebacker 2 Penn State Kooper Ebel Linebacker 1 Penn State Marcus Neal Jr. Safety 2 Penn State Ikenna Ezeogu Edge Rusher 1 Jamison Patton Safety 1 Penn State Charlie Woleben Defensive Line 4 Tre Bell Cornerback 1 Michigan State Alex Manke Quarterback 4 Penn State Ta'Shawn James Safety 2 UCLA Brendan Black Interior OL 1 Nebraska Michael Parkes Wide Receiver 4 John Klosterman Linebacker 1 Jace Gilbert Punter 1 Drew Clausen Long Snapper 2 Indiana Vaea Ikakoula Interior OL 4 Penn State Benjamin Brahmer Tight End 1 Penn State Gabe Burkle Tight End 1 Penn State Caleb Bacon Linebacker 1 Penn State Will Tompkins Offensive Tackle 4 Penn State Deylin Hasert Interior OL 2 Georgia State Carson Hansen Running Back 1 Penn State Xavier Townsend Wide Receiver 1 Brett Eskildsen Wide Receiver 2 Penn State Cameron Smith Safety 1 Mason Ellens Cornerback 4 Danny Inglis Linebacker 3 Jeremiah Cooper Cornerback 1 Daniel Jackson Wide Receiver 1 Sione Perkins Offensive Tackle 4 Northern Arizona Jontez Williams Cornerback 1 USC Rocco Becht Quarterback 1 Penn State KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman Cornerback 3 Kansas Zay Robinson Wide Receiver 4 Penn State Karon Brookins Wide Receiver 4 Penn State Quentin Taylor Jr. Cornerback 3 Mississippi State Joshua Patterson Safety 4 Wake Forest Markell Chapman Defensive Line 2

Incoming

Player Position Years Remaining Old School Jack Janikowski EDGE Defender 2 Washington State Malaki Ta'ase Defensive Line 2 Washington State Bryson Lamb Defensive Line 1 Washington State Caden Crawford Defensive Line 1 South Dakota Caden Maas Offensive Tackle Potentially 2 Sioux Falls Cade Myer Interior OL 1 Colorado School of Mines Gavin Broscious Interior OL Potentially 2 Michigan State Brody Miller Safety 4 Washington State Adlai Lunsbury Punter 4 Washington State Braden Awls Safety 1 Toledo Braden Smith Interior OL 3 Tarleton State Carter Pabst Wide Receiver 3 Washington State Colin Amick Offenisve Tackle 3 Montana Sullivan Schlimgen Linebacker 3 Washington State Omari Hayes Wide Receiver 1 Tulane Jake Taylor Offensive Tackle 1 Oklahoma Damarius Russell Safety 4 Washington State Donovan Fitzmaurice Defensive Line 3 Washington State Trevor Bindel Interior OL 4 Washington State Duhron Goodman Safety 1 Washington State Trillion Sorrell Safety 4 Washington State Max Baloun Defensive Line 1 Washington State Tyler Fortenberry Tight End 1 Arkansas State DeAndre Carter Interior OL 3 Auburn Cody Jackson Wide Receiver 1 Tarleton State Montreze Smith Linebacker 3 Austin Peay Keyon Washington Cornerback 2 Bowling Green Maasai King Offensive Tackle 2 Akron Gavin Proudfoot Offensive Tackle 1 Northern Iowa Jaylen Raynor Quarterback 1 Arkansas State Tristan Exline Linebacker 1 Texas Permian Basin

Class of 2026

Player Position Stars* Hometown Caleb Francois Running Back 3 Minnetonka, MN Jeffery Roberts Wide Receiver 3 Ames, IA Ajibola Afuye EDGE 3 Stillwater, MN Tayten Duncan Safety 3 Mustang, OK Daniel Howard Defensive Lineman 3 Chicago, IL Drake DeBaun Tight End 3 Overland Park, KS

*Based on 247Sports Composite

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: