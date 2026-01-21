Iowa State Cyclones Bolster Defensive Line Depth With Arizona Wildcats Transfer

There was a lot of work to do with the Iowa State Cyclones roster for new football coach Jimmy Rogers.

With more than 50 players entering the transfer portal following the head coaching change from Matt Campbell, there was a lot of talent that had to be replaced. There wasn’t a program that lost more starters than Iowa State did, with 16.

As a result, Rogers hit the transfer portal early and often, restocking the talent on the team. There will be many new faces on the sidelines in 2026, but the new head coach has made it clear that he plans to compete right from the start.

Changes are going to be made everywhere, but defensively, there are fundamental differences. After years of playing a 3-3-5 defensive alignment under Jon Heacock, Iowa State will be running a 4-2-5 under Jesse Bobbit.

Iowa State secures commitment from Kaleb Bilal-Jones

That means needing more defensive linemen to rotate. It was an emphasis of the new coaches to bring in more depth in the trenches, and they continue to find more via the transfer portal.

As shared by Cyclone Fanatic on X, another player has committed to the team. Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Kaleb Bilal-Jones is heading to Ames, and he will have four years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit in the Class of 2025 out of Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona, he appeared in only one game for Arizona during a redshirt season. He got on the field for three plays against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Coming out of high school, he drew interest from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers before deciding to commit to the Wildcats. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 312 pounds, he looks the part of an interior defensive lineman.

He was a three-star recruit in the transfer portal with an 84 ranking. That put him at No. 1,768 overall and No. 178 amongst defensive linemen.

Securing a commitment from Bilal-Jones means there are about 20 defensive linemen on the team for 2026. That is a large chunk of the 102-player roster dedicated to the trenches on that side of the ball, which Rogers said he would look to do.

There could be a few last-minute changes, but classes started at Iowa State on Jan. 20. That hints that the football team is done adding players to its roster for this cycle, with more than 40 players committing via the transfer portal.

