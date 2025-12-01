Iowa State Cyclones Deservedly Moving in Right Direction of Polls
The Iowa State Cyclones have done a great job rallying in the last few weeks to keep their season from completely derailing.
After starting the campaign 5-0 and being ranked in the top 25, things went awry for a few weeks. Mounting injuries eventually became too much to overcome, negatively impacting the team’s ability to execute on the field.
What ensued was an ugly four-game losing streak. That included a defeat at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes, who finished the season a woeful 3-9.
With their season hanging in the balance and in desperate need of a win, the Cyclones rallied against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 11 ahead of their bye, winning 20-17. That built positive momentum into the bye, which was carried into the game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Iowa State moving closer to top 25
During Senior Day in Week 13, Iowa State put together arguably its most well-rounded game of the season. A 38-14 victory sent the fans home happy after the final game at Jack Trice Stadium in 2025.
In their regular season finale, on the road against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Cyclones didn’t have their best performance. But, they came away with a win nonetheless, capping off the campaign with a 20-13 victory.
That improved their record to 8-4 on the season. It is only the 12th time in program history that Iowa State reached eight wins in a campaign, and the fifth time in 10 attempts with Matt Campbell as head coach.
Riding a three-game winning streak, the Cyclones are coming back into the picture for voters in the rankings. For the first time in a while, Iowa State was featured on some ballots for a spot in the AP Top 25.
Cyclones can further improve ranking in bowl game
It was only four votes, but it is a step in the right direction for the team after they weren’t in the mix at all last week. They were one of 16 teams to receive at least one vote that landed outside of the top 25.
Iowa State is going to have a chance to continue moving up the rankings in a few weeks. They are assured of an invitation to a bowl game, and they could very well face a team ranked ahead of them in the Top 25.
One projection has them facing off against the Tulane Green Wave of the American Athletic Conference. They are set to play against the North Texas Mean Green in the AAC championship game that will have major College Football Playoff implications.