Iowa State Cyclones Near Rock Bottom Following Loss to Colorado Buffaloes
The Iowa State Cyclones suffered their second straight loss on the road to the Colorado Buffaloes in Week 7. Despite coming into this game as a slight favorite, the Cyclones were unable to get the victory heading into their second bye week.
While the loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats wasn’t good, the Buffaloes entered this game without a win in the conference, making this a crushing defeat. With two losses in the conference now, Iowa State is going to be an extreme long shot to make the title game or the College Football Playoff at this point.
Injuries have clearly become too much for the team to be able to handle on the defensive side of the ball. Furthermore, they were a heavily penalized team as well, which was a recipe for disaster.
Things got off to a slow start in this one for the Cyclones, who were trailing for much of the first half. However, when they picked up the tempo, they went down the field with ease, capped off by an Abu Sama touchdown.
Unfortunately, after the half, Iowa State had a blown coverage and allowed a big play to Omarion Miller for a touchdown. Allowing chunk plays was something that the Cyclones wanted to stop, but it was certainly a bit of a momentum shift.
The Iowa State offense was fortunate not to be rattled, and they came right back with a methodical drive to retake the lead with Sama scoring his second touchdown of the game. This game became a bit of a see-saw battle in the second half with both offenses moving up and down the field nicely.
Where Did It Go Wrong?
One of the pivotal moments in the game came on a flag that was picked up by the referees for a defensive pass interference on a play on which Rocco Becht was intercepted. While they wouldn’t have been guaranteed points regardless, it was a terrible cost for the team. Furthermore, a questionable decision by head coach Matt Campbell to go for it well in his own zone with about seven minutes to go handed the Buffaloes three points.
Overall, it is a very significant loss for Iowa State, and this is a team that will have to go back to the drawing board on their bye week. With a 5-2 record and a 2-2 record in the conference, the season isn’t over, but it feels it’s trending in the wrong direction.
Hopefully, the team can get a bit healthier and work on some things during the bye week. The schedule isn’t getting any easier for the Cyclones, and this game against Colorado was one that they had to have.