Iowa State Cyclones Disrespected in PFF Power Rankings Heading Into Week 3
The Iowa State Cyclones have done a great job of handling business at the start of the 2025 college football season.
They faced a tall task in Week 0, heading overseas for a Big 12 matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats in Ireland. The Cyclones prevailed in their season opener, winning 24-21. It was the perfect start to the campaign, getting a head start on conference play and beginning with a win.
However, the team had very little time to rest on its laurels. There was no bye in between their next contest, as they returned to Ames to play the following week against the South Dakota Coyotes. A quintessential trap game, Matt Campbell had his team prepared and ready to go.
After scoring a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, the defense gave one right back. From that point on, they were able to tighten things up. They would end up steamrolling the Coyotes 55-7, heading into their third game of the season with a ton of positive momentum.
Another major test lay ahead. They were hosting their in-state rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, in the Cy-Hawk Series. For the second year in a row, the trophy will remain in Ames. Iowa State came away victorious in a hard-fought 16-13 victory to bring their record to 3-0 on the season.
That has them heading in the right direction in the recent college football polls. After opening the season at No. 22, they are now No. 14 in the AP Poll. Over at PFF, the Cyclones are up to No. 12 in their rankings.
Where Did Iowa State Land in PFF's Power Rankings?
While Iowa State is winning and heading in the right direction, there is a lot of work for them to do still this season. The polls have them as one of the best teams in the country currently, but some outlets aren’t as favorable. Over at PFF, their power rankings have disrespected Iowa State, having them outside of the top 25.
Heading into Week 3 matchups, the Cyclones are shockingly the No. 33-ranked team. The only AP Poll-ranked teams that are behind them in the PFF Power Rankings are the Texas Tech Red Raiders (No. 51), Florida State Seminoles (No. 55) and USF Bulls (No. 70). Despite the oddly low spot in the rankings, Iowa State does have some favorable projections.
They currently have an 89% chance of playing in a bowl game at the end of the season. Their odds of winning the Big 12 championship are at 11%. The TCU Horned Frogs, at 16%, are the only team with better odds in the conference. The Cyclones have a 16% chance of making the College Football Playoff currently, which is tied for 20th best along with some powerhouse programs such as the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Once again, it is TCU as the only team with better odds in the Big 12 of making the CFP at 30%. The Utah Utes are tied with Iowa State, having 16%. The Arizona State Sun Devils are right behind at 14%. If anything, these early power rankings show that the conference is wide open and things could go down to the wire.