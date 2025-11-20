Iowa State Cyclones' Domonique Orange Gets Impressive Superlative for 2026 NFL Draft
The Iowa State Cyclones have had a roller coaster season. Things started off so well, winning their first five games of the year and solidifying their place as a top 25 team in the country.
Unfortunately, the wheels fell off after that. The Cyclones would lose four games in a row, dashing any hopes they had at competing for a spot in the Big 12 championship and subsequently being in the College Football Playoff field.
Injuries have been a major culprit in the team’s lack of success recently. Even in their victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, where they snapped the four-game losing streak, there were some ugly facets of their game.
One of the players who has helped keep things afloat on the defensive side of the ball has been defensive tackle Domonique Orange. He has battled some nagging injuries throughout the campaign, but this could very well be his last year in Ames.
Domonique Orange has bright NFL future
The NFL could come calling. An intimidating presence in the middle of the Iowa State defense, being listed at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds, he is considered one of the best prospects at his position.
The Bleacher Report Scouting Department put together rankings for each positional group for the 2026 NFL Draft class. Orange received the superlative as the best nose tackle from Matt Holder.
He also came in at No. 6 amongst all defensive tackles that were ranked. The only players ahead of him are Peter Woods of the Clemson Tigers, LT Overton of the Alabama Crimson Tide, A’Mauri Washington of the Oregon Ducks, Christen Miller of the Georgia Bulldogs and Kayden McDonald of the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Orange received a grade of 7.3, which translates to high-level backup with the potential to become a starter in the league. That is a third-round grade, so there is a chance that the Cyclones' star hears his name on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
When looking at his stats, it is hard to imagine that he is such a highly-regarded prospect. Orange has only 18 combined tackles this season, only half a tackle for a loss and has yet to record a sack. One pass defended rounds out his stat line.
However, he makes his presence felt as a space eater in the run game, commanding double and triple teams to contain him. He has registered 13 total pressures per PFF, which is tied for the second most on the team despite his main role not being to rush the passer.
It will be interesting to see what kind of development an NFL coaching staff can get out of him. He is an excellent nose tackle and will get the job done in that regard, but if his pass-rushing improves, he will prove incredibly valuable to whichever team selects him.