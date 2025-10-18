Iowa State Defensive Star Rightly Picked as One of Best Players in College Football
The Iowa State Cyclones have some incredibly talented players on their roster. Unfortunately, some of the key contributors are not going to be helping the team on the field anymore because of injuries.
Their star cornerback duo, Jeremiah Cooper and Jontez Williams, are both missing the season because of knee injuries. That has already tested the team’s depth in the secondary and will continue to do so for the remainder of the campaign.
To help take pressure off of their replacements, such as Tre Bell and Quentin Taylor Jr., the Cyclones need more out of their defensive line. It was a question mark coming into the year and continues to be through seven games.
Iowa State isn’t a team that possesses a stud edge rusher, but something has to change. Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock has to figure out a way to scheme some heat on opposing quarterbacks. They are too comfortable in the pocket against the Cyclones, picking apart an undermanned secondary.
There have also been issues stopping the run at points this season. That is a true shock because Iowa State has one of the best players in the nation anchoring their unit: Domonique Orange.
Domonique Orange selected as one of best 150 players in college football
Just how highly regarded is the 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive tackle from Kansas City, Missouri? Blake Brockermeyer of CBS Sports has placed the Cyclones' star defender at No. 43 in his ranking of the top 150 players in college football.
“Orange is off to a dominant start this season, playing at a high level for the Cyclones. He shows heavy hands at the point of attack and exceptional quickness for a big player. Physical and disruptive,” he wrote.
There isn’t another defensive tackle ranked higher than Orange on the list. The only players at the position to earn a spot on the rankings are Zxavian Harris of the Ole Miss Rebels, Christen Miller of the Georgia Bulldogs, Anthony Smith of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, A’Mauri Washington of the Oregon Ducks and David Stone of the Oklahoma Sooners.
His stats certainly don’t jump off the page. He has only 12 total tackles on the season and no other counting stats on College Football Reference. But he was named a midseason All-American his impact is better accounted for on PFF.
Orange is credited with eight total pressures, which is tied for the third most on the team with edge rusher Ikenna Ezeogu. Only Jace J. Gilbert and Tamatoa McDonough, both edge rushers, have more with 13 and 10.
The talented defensive tackle is also credited with 10 stops on the season. That is good for a tie for fourth on the squad, with only defensive backs and linebackers ahead of him.
NFL evaluators also think highly of Orange. In a recent mock draft, he landed at No. 22, being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. Even if his stats don’t show it, Orange has been dominating in facets of the game this season.