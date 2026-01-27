Iowa State Cyclones Football Has Plenty of Intrigue Starting Jimmy Rogers Era
The 2025 college football season marked the end of an era for the Iowa State Cyclones program.
After 10 years at the helm, head coach Matt Campbell moved on to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Tasked with replacing the winningest coach in program history is Jimmy Rogers, who was hired away from the Washington State Cougars.
He will be tasked with building upon the success that Campbell had during his tenure with the program. That is no small task, but this is a sizable upgrade in terms of resources compared to his last job.
Rogers was dealt a difficult hand in his lone year with Washington State. A lot of the luxuries he will be provided with at Iowa State, he didn’t have with the Cougars.
Iowa State football team offers plenty of intrigue
That should excite Cyclones fans after seeing the job he did in Pullman. Despite having 75 newcomers on the roster in 2025, he led the team to a bowl game. Interim head coach Jesse Bobbit, who is now the defensive coordinator under Rogers with Iowa State, led the team to victory over Utah State.
That success with Washington State has landed his hiring in the "Intriguing Despite Challenges” tier of the coaching carousel list that Brad Crawford of CBS Sports put together based on the expectations new Power 4 head coaches will face.
Coming into 2025, Iowa State was viewed as a potential Big 12 contender. They lost in the conference championship game the previous season to the Arizona State Sun Devils and looked to have the talent to contend again.
While they fell short of their ultimate goal of title contention because of a four-game losing streak in the middle of the campaign, the Cyclones finished the season 8-4. It was the third winning year in a row for the program and the eighth time in the last nine years they finished above .500.
Jimmy Rogers has opportunity to succeed instantly with Cyclones
While virtually all of the contributors to that success, both on the roster and coaching staff, have departed, the expectations remain for the new regime led by Rogers.
Those high expectations aren’t going to faze him, either. He has no plans to take time to rebuild the program, expecting to win right away. It is part of the reason quarterback Jaylen Raynor committed to Iowa State.
He has one year of collegiate eligibility remaining and didn’t want to spend it with a rebuilding program. Raynor wants to win and contend in 2026, and that is exactly what Rogers is expecting his new team to do.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.