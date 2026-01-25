Jimmy Rogers Offers Bold Stance on Iowa State Cyclones Black Football Uniforms

New Iowa State Cyclones head coach Jimmy Rogers has a lot on his plate, embarking on a new era for the football program.

He is replacing the winningest football coach in Iowa State history, Matt Campbell, who accepted the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. That is enough pressure alone before accounting for the work that has to be done with the roster.

More than 50 players entered the transfer portal and a large portion of the historic 22-player Class of 2026 on Signing Day decommitted from the program.

Restocking the talent and experience on the roster required a lot of work. Rogers and his staff worked diligently to secure commitments from players in the transfer portal and recruits in the Class of 2026.

Jimmy Rogers loves Iowa State's black uniform

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The team looks pretty much set now, with over 100 players being featured on the roster. Now, the next order of business for Rogers is what his players will be wearing when they take the field in the fall.

In a recent interview, the new head coach was asked about the team’s all-black uniforms that have become popular with some in the fan base. The helmet, jersey and pants are all black, and it is a look that isn’t going anywhere under Rogers.

“Yeah, I love them. Look at me, dude,” the head coach said, via Ben Hutchens of the Quad City Times, as he donned pants, a quarter-zip and a hat that were all black.

Will Iowa State wear black uniforms under Jimmy Rogers?



“Yeah, I love them. Look at me, dude.”



Rogers wore black pants, a black Q-Zip and a black I-state ball cap. Should have seen that one coming. https://t.co/oHa4IRWxSU — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) January 22, 2026

The all-black uniform combination has been worn 18 times by Iowa State since it debuted in 2018. At least one time each season, the team has worn them on the field, and some fond memories were created.

In their inaugural year, 2018, the Cyclones wore all black when they upset the No. 6-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers. When they dominated the Texas Longhorns in 2021, they were also all in black.

Iowa State's black uniforms are here to stay

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) runs with the ball as BYU Cougars linebacker Max Alford (30) misses the tackle during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rogers isn’t going to have any say in the game-day uniform selections. It is something he has gotten away from doing, and leaves that up to his equipment staff to figure out.

But, he is all for the black uniforms sticking around beyond the Campbell Era. Not only does he like them, but the players do as well.

“We’ll wear the black for sure,” Rogers said. “The players like the blacks. For me, it’s not even about me; I don't care what we wear. I care that the players care, that they feel good in it and give them a sense of ownership in what we wear. I think that matters more than what I care about. They’re the ones playing and representing. I’m just the head coach that decides on what we wear.”

Iowa State has a really nice set of uniforms as is, with cardinal, gold and white. But the all-black uniforms are a nice change-up during the season, and the new regime wants them to stay.

