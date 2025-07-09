Iowa State QB Doesn’t Hold Back About Goals for 2025 Season
Not many experts have Iowa State football as one of the top Big 12 teams in 2025, but don't tell Rocco Becht that. He has ultra-high expectations for his team this upcoming season, and after taking a pay cut to return to Ames, he is hoping to bring a conference championship home this season.
The Cyclones are building upon a strong foundation, bringing back head coach Matt Campbell along with a slew of contributors from their 2024 roster. Becht is the big name that stayed, and he's going to be the leader of the offense, one expected to be among the most potent sides in the conference.
Becht started at Iowa State in his second season, redshirting his first. He ended 2023 with 3,210 yards and 23 touchdowns. He improved upon that last season, finishing with 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns. This season, he could play his way into being a Day 1 draft pick if he continues to improve.
However, his current sights are on earning Iowa State its first conference championship.
"We would literally be the first team to ever do it, the only team in Iowa State history to win a Big 12 championship. That's on our mind and we want that because we want those expectations. We want to be at that level," Becht said.
Given Oklahoma and Texas dominated the Big 12 and are both now in the SEC, there are numerous sides that could win their first conference championship, including Arizona, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati. The Cyclones are in a great position to do so as well, coming off an impressive 11-3 run.
Campbell has done a terrific job of retaining his top talent, and now it is time to show them what a collective unit can accomplish. With Becht at the helm, they could make a deep run in 2025.