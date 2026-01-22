Iowa State Cyclones Football Team at Talent Disadvantage Compared to Big 12 Peers

The Iowa State Cyclones are going to be unrecognizable to fans when they take the football field for the first time in 2026.

There were seismic changes made with the team, both on the coaching staff and roster. Gone after 10 seasons is Matt Campbell, who decided to accept the head coaching position with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

He is taking plenty of talent with him. More than 50 Iowa State players entered the transfer portal, and a large chunk followed Campbell to College Station. Several members of the Cyclones’ Class of 2026 did the same.

That has left his replacement, Jimmy Rogers, with a massive undertaking. Revamping an entire roster isn’t anything new to him, as his Washington State Cougars squad had 75 newcomers for the 2025 campaign, and he still led them to being bowl eligible.

How many top 100 college football players does Iowa State have?

Iowa State football coach Jimmy Rogers speaks during a timeout in the first half in the Iowa State and Iowa men’s basketball Cy-Hawk series at Hilton coliseum on Dec. 11, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He has proven capable of getting the most out of his players, something that will have to happen again in 2026. Because, at first glance, Iowa State is going to be outmanned, talent-wise, against some of its Big 12 opponents.

Over at On3 (subscription required), their way-too-early Top 100 college football players for 2026 have been released. There are zero Cyclones players on the list, but some of their rivals will have some of the best players in the nation on their side.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have the most right now with five: cornerback Brice Polluck, interior offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson, offensive tackle Howard Sampson, tight end Terrance Carter and linebacker Austin Romaine.

Luckily for Iowa State, they avoid having to face them during the 2026 regular season, as they aren’t on the schedule for a second consecutive year. But they will have to face the BYU Cougars, who had multiple players make the list.

Big 12 has a lot of elite talent

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive lineman Sheridan Wilson (72) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier isn’t one of them, with running back L.J. Martin being ranked No. 34 and cornerback Evan Johnson coming in at No. 72.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys, the only team to have more players enter the transfer portal than Iowa State, also have two players on the list. Running back Caleb Hawkins and quarterback Drew Mestemaker are Nos. 64 and 80, respectively, after following head coach Eric Morris from the North Texas Mean Green.

Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas came in at No. 92. His development is something Cyclones fans can be excited about because Houston’s wide receiver coach, Derrick Sherman, is now on staff with Rogers.

Some Iowa State people could feel a little better about not having a player in the top 100, knowing that Penn State also has zero players on the list. That means none of the former Iowa State stars who departed are featured either.

