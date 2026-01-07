Iowa State Cyclones Former Linebacker Commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Iowa State Cyclones have suffered more losses than any football program in the country from their 2025 roster.

That has left new head coach Jimmy Rogers in a tough spot. But he has done a great job finding talent from all over the country and at every level of college football to help restock and bolster the roster.

A staggering number of players announced they were entering the transfer portal after Matt Campbell accepted the head coach position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. More than 50 players entered the portal, and thus far, 19 of those players have committed to following their head coach to Happy Valley.

However, there are some former Cyclones players who are heading to other programs in the country for the next chapter of their football lives. One of those players is linebacker Will Hawthorne.

Former Iowa State linebacker Will Hawthorne commits to Nebraska

Gilbert running back and linebacker Will Hawthorne sings a letter of intent for Iowa State football as his parents, Greg and Amy Hawthorne, look on during the ceremony at the school on Wednesday, Dec. 12. 2024, in Gilbert, Iowa. | NIrmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A highly-touted recruit in the Class of 2025, he entered the transfer portal with four years of eligibility after redshirting as a freshman. He will be looking for more opportunities to get on the field with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who he has recently revealed is the program he committed to on X.

Hawthorne didn’t appear in a game this past fall despite going to Ames with a lot of expectations. A four-star recruit coming out of Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Iowa, he was the No. 2-ranked player in the state and No. 38-ranked player at his position in the class.

He was a two-way star during his high school playing days, also taking snaps at running back. 774 yards were recorded on the ground, along with 12 receptions for 320 yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Hawthorne was a District MVP and named an All-Star for his stellar performance. An all-around athlete, he also ran track during his time in high school.

Nebraska was one of 19 programs that offered him a scholarship coming out of high school, so it comes as no surprise that they showed interest in him this time around, now that he was available a second time. The Kansas State Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks, along with Iowa State and the Cornhuskers, were the only Power Conference programs to show interest.

The talented linebacker is the second former Cyclone player to commit to Nebraska. He will be joined there by offensive lineman Brendan Black, who committed to the Cornhuskers before taking his visit to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: