Another Iowa State Cyclones Former Playmaker Lands With Penn State Nittany Lions

When the 2026 college football season kicks off, Iowa State Cyclones fans are going to recognize more players on the field for Penn State Nittany Lions than their own favorite team.

With Matt Campbell accepting the head coach position in Happy Valley, it was expected that coaches and players would follow him. A staggering number of Cyclones entered the transfer portal, clearing 50.

The portal officially opened on Jan. 2, and players have wasted no time announcing their plans for the 2026 campaign. To the surprise of no one, Campbell has been cleaning up, adding a large percentage of the Iowa State players who entered the portal.

Who is the most recent former Cyclone to follow Campbell to Penn State? That would be wide receiver Chase Sowell, who committed to the school early on Jan. 5 and will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Chase Sowell leaving Iowa State for Penn State

Iowa State wide receiver Chase Sowell stands for a portrait during Iowa State football media day at Jack Trice Stadium on July 25, 2025, in Ames. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He was one of the highest-ranked players in the transfer portal this cycle. Sowell was ranked No. 13 amongst all wide receivers and No. 51 overall.

As shared by On3, he will be taking his talents to College Station. The Nittany Lions are the fourth program that he will be suiting up for in his college career.

Sowell began things out of high school with the Colorado Buffaloes. When Deion Sanders was hired as head coach, he was essentially cut from the team and landed with the East Carolina Pirates. He was there for two years before spending the 2025 campaign with Iowa State.

His production was solid with the Cyclones, all things considered. He had some big shoes to fill with Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel being selected in the second and third rounds, respectively, for the 2026 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

Chase Sowell adds dynamic playmaking to Nittany Lions

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) catches a pass for a first down on fourth down was Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Logan Wilson (7) defends in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones’ passing attack wasn’t as prolific as anyone would have hoped for. Quarterback Rocco Becht struggled with some injuries that derailed the team’s offense at times during the year.

But Sowell made the most of his opportunities. He caught 32 passes for 500 yards and two touchdowns. A big play threat every time the ball is in his hands, Penn State is adding quite the dynamic pass catcher to their offense.

The transition to the Nittany Lions will be easier for Sowell and many others than transferring normally is, due to the significant continuity from Iowa State to the Nittany Lions.

BREAKING: Iowa State transfer WR Chase Sowell has committed to Penn State🦁https://t.co/yxNRwbkRkS pic.twitter.com/U9g8mTkXcT — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 5, 2026

He is one of 16 former Cyclones to commit to following Campbell to College Station. That includes Becht, the same player he was catching passes from in 2025.

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser and wide receivers coach Noah Pauley are also on staff with Campbell. In some regards, it will be like nothing has changed for Sowell on the field, with Carson Hansen, Brett Eskildsen, Benjamin Brahmer and Gabe Burkle lining up alongside him at the skill positions as well.

More Iowa State Cyclones Football News: