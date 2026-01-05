Iowa State Cyclones Former Safety Heading to Wisconsin Badgers in Transfer Portal

With the transfer portal officially opening on Jan. 2, the Iowa State Cyclones have been hard at work continuing to reshape their roster to start the Jimmy Rogers era in Ames.

The start of his tenure with the team was a tough one for fans to stomach. Players were departing, entering the transfer portal at an alarming rate. As things currently stand, there are more than 50 Iowa State players in the portal assessing their futures.

Rogers has started addressing some of those needs on the roster, landing a few key players on the transfer portal. Quarterback Jaylen Raynor, offensive lineman Gavin Proudfoot and Division II linebacker Tristan Exline have committed to the program.

That is a strong start for the Cyclones, but there are still plenty of needs remaining, especially with some of their former players officially closing the door on their tenures with Iowa State, committing to new programs.

Carson Van Dinter commits to Wisconsin Badgers

Kaukauna High School's Carson Van Dinter (23) reacts after being called down by contact following a fourth quarter interception against Neenah High School during their football game on Friday, Septmeber 8, 2023, in Neenah, Wis. Kaukauna defeated Neenah 16-9. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the latest commits is safety Carson Van Dinter. He shared a post on X that he has committed to the Wisconsin Badgers and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A redshirt freshman this past season, he was pressed into a larger role as the season moved along because of injuries to the team’s secondary. Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams and KhiJohnn Cummings-Coleman all suffered season-ending injuries.

Van Dinter appeared in 10 games, playing 180 snaps on defense. He recorded 12 tackles and one pass defended, performing well when his number was called after injuries pushed him into a bigger role than anticipated.

A three-star recruit in the transfer portal, Van Dinter was the No. 138-ranked safety and No. 1,415-ranked player overall in the portal. The Badgers are getting a solid building block for their secondary that could be part of the mix for years to come.

A native of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, this is a dream come true for Van Dinter, who grew up about two hours away from Madison and will now be suiting up for Wisconsin on the field.

“I always knew Wisconsin would be a school I wanted to go to,” Van Dinter told Badger Blitz, via Evan Flood (subscription required).

Changing schools is never an easy thing to do, but the transition for Van Dinter will be a little easier because he won’t be making it alone. Also joining the Badgers is running back Abu Sama III, another former Cyclone player heading to play for Luke Fickell.

