Iowa State Cyclones Lose Two More Young Defensive Backs To Transfer Portal

The number of Iowa State Cyclones players who have announced that they are going to be entering the transfer portal is hard to believe.

Since the news broke that Matt Campbell was headed to the Penn State Nittany Lions and being replaced by Jimmy Rogers, there has been a mass exodus from the roster. Iowa State knew there would be some changes, but no one could have predicted this many departures coming.

Even depth players are seeking to explore what kind of opportunities they will have elsewhere in the country. It would come as no surprise if a number of players committed to Penn State to follow Campbell and the coaches who followed him to Happy Valley.

A staggering number of 44 players have announced their intentions to hit the transfer portal, which officially opens on Jan. 2, according to Cyclone Report. Rogers is going to have to rebuild this roster essentially from scratch, with virtually every player who contributed in 2025 moving on.

Carson Van Dinter, Hunter Sowell entering transfer portal

Kaukauna High School's Carson Van Dinter (23) and Sam Weber (32) celebrate a stop against Waunakee High School during their division 2 semifinal football game on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Ingalls Field in Ripon, Wis. Waunakee defeated Kaukauna 24-14. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most recent departure is another blow to the team’s secondary. Safety Carson Van Dinter announced that he will be entering the transfer portal and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Iowa State safety Carson Van Dinter is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/L5pI3IE7Bb — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 30, 2025

A three-star recruit coming out of Kaukauna High School in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, he gained a lot of experience near the end of the 2025 campaign as injuries mounted for the Cyclones at the back end.

The redshirt freshman ended up playing 180 snaps across 10 games, recording 12 tackles and one pass defended during his time on the field.

Joining him on the transfer portal, albeit with a lot less experience, is cornerback Hunter Sowell. He did not appear in a game for Iowa State during the 2025 campaign, retaining his ability to redshirt and have four years of eligibility remaining.

That would bring the number of Cyclones players in the transfer portal to 45 because Sowell isn’t listed currently on the tracker shared by Cyclone Report. The only program approaching that many defections is the Oklahoma State Cowboys, who also have 45 players currently in the transfer portal.

Iowa State freshman defensive back Hunter Sowell is hitting the portal with four years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/rmODY0eb4B — Cyclone Fanatic (@cyclonefanatic) December 29, 2025

With Van Dinter entering the portal, that leaves safety Drew Surges and cornerback David Coffey as the only defensive backs currently on the roster who played at least 100 snaps during the 2025 season.

Overall, the top 11 players in terms of defensive snaps played are not returning to the program. Only five defenders who logged at least 100 snaps are coming back, as of now, in 2026.

That leaves a lot of voids for Rogers and his new staff to address. Unfortunately for them, the offensive depth chart is in as rough a spot, too. They will essentially be starting from the ground level with the roster.

More Iowa State Football News: