Iowa State Cyclones Get Running Game Going in Big Way Over Arkansas State
The Iowa State Cyclones knew that they were going to be in for a tough game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves despite what some analysts and numbers would suggest.
The Cyclones were entering the game with a 3-0 record, but there were some obstacles they were going to have to overcome. Head coach Matt Campbell knew his defense was going to have its hands full with dynamic Jaylen Raynor. A mobile, do-it-all quarterback, he had praise heaped on him this past week by the Iowa State head man.
He showcased that ability throughout the afternoon, throwing for 222 yards and adding 83 yards on the ground. Raynor was responsible for the only Arkansas State touchdown, punching in a three-yard run to give the Red Wolves a 10-9 lead in the second quarter. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough for his team to pull off the massive upset.
The Cyclones came away with a 24-16 win, moving to 4-0 on the season heading into their bye week. It was a hard-fought victory, overcoming some adversity in their first true road game of the season. One of the reasons that they were able to leave Jonesboro with their undefeated record intact was the running game getting on track.
Sometimes, the best defense is a good offense. Iowa State didn’t win the time of possession battle, holding the ball for 25:19 compared to 34:41 for Arkansas State. But their physicality eventually wore down the opposing defense.
Iowa State Run Game Gets on Track
The Cyclones took over with 3:47 remaining in the game after forcing a turnover on downs. They would keep the ball until the final whistle, successfully bleeding the clock. Several chunk runs were produced by Carson Hansen, who gained 27 yards on five attempts. The biggest play to put the game away was a 31-yard pass from Rocco Becht to Carson Brown to ice things.
It is the fourth time this season already that Iowa State has finished a game in the opponent’s red zone, showcasing some incredible efficiency in that area of the field. Becht has been a major contributor to the success in that area. The team’s first touchdown of the afternoon came on his legs from 10 yards out.
That set the tone for the ground game, which found success for the first time this campaign. The Cyclones gained 187 yards on the ground, led by Hansen. He gained 116 yards in 18 carries. Abu Sama III provided a dynamic change-of-pace option, gaining 69 yards on nine attempts.
This was a step in the right direction for Iowa State’s rushing attack. If they are going to factor into the Big 12 championship mix, pressure needs to be taken off Becht and the passing game. The Red Wolves presented a chance for them to get on track, and the Cyclones took full advantage.