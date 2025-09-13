4 Arkansas State Players Iowa State Cyclones Need To Focus on To Get a Victory
The Iowa State Cyclones will be putting their 3-0 record on the line in Week 3 when they travel for their first true road game of the season, taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves of the Sun Belt Conference.
This is a prototypical letdown spot in the schedule for the Cyclones. They are coming off a hard-fought victory over their biggest rivals, the Iowa Hawkeyes, last week. They need to be ready to play to avoid any setbacks this week against an opponent many are expecting them to handle with ease.
However, there will be some challenges to overcome. The Red Wolves have a few standout players who should not be overlooked in this matchup. Here are four key players Iowa State and their fans should be watching for Arkansas State.
Quarterback Jaylen Raynor
Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell knows just how dangerous a playmaker Raynor is. He heaped a ton of praise on the Red Wolves' signal caller, pointing to his mobility and playmaking ability as reasons he will be the best quarterback his team faces off against this season.
His efficiency has been impressive through two games, completing 72.3% of his pass attempts. He has racked up 470 yards, throwing four touchdowns with two interceptions. Containing him will be key to Iowa State avoiding a brutal upset.
Wide Receiver Corey Rucker
The unquestioned No. 1 option in the passing game for Raynor brings a ton of experience to the table. He has 50 games of collegiate experience and counting, starting his career during the COVID-19 impact 2020 campaign. An explosive playmaker, he is considered by many to be the best wide receiver in program history.
He has caught five passes for 79 yards and one touchdown already. If the Cyclones can take him out of the game, their odds of winning will skyrocket.
Cornerback Avante Dickerson
Some solid PFF numbers have been produced by the team’s No. 1 cornerback. He has the ability to totally erase a wide receiver from the game with his pass coverage skills. Dickerson has earned a 67.9 overall grade and 67.5 coverage grade.
Thus far this season, he has six tackles and one interception. With stops at Oregon and Utah State previously, he has some big-game experience and won’t shy away from facing a Power 4 team.
Linebacker Terry Kirksey Jr.
One of the keys to Iowa State coming away victorious on Saturday afternoon is to establish the run game. If they are going to get the ground attack on track, one of the players they will have to game plan against is Kirksey, the do-it-all linebacker. He has a solid 69.4 run defense grade thus far this season and is stuffing the stat sheet.
Kirksey is second on the team with 15 total tackles. He has one interception and one forced fumble, a true playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. Formerly of Kansas State, he knows what is coming against the Cyclones.