Iowa State Cyclones, Group of 5 Power Predicted To Play SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
The Iowa State Cyclones' season has spiraled out of control over the last few weeks. After getting off to a scorching hot start and winning five games in a row, the team has hit a brutal cold spell.
Iowa State has lost four games in a row, ending any chances they had at making a return to the Big 12 championship game and having a shot at the College Football Playoff. At this point, they are playing for mostly pride down the stretch in the final three regular season games.
Another thing that is at stake is bowl eligibility. The Cyclones need to win one more game to become eligible for a postseason game for the third season in a row.
Despite their wretched level of performance in recent weeks, there is a good chance they will get that much-needed sixth win. After playing the TCU Horned Frogs this weekend, they play the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Iowa State predicted to face Boise State in SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
Should they get invited to a bowl game, where could they end up playing? Mark Schlabach of ESPN has predicted that Iowa State will partake in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl against the Boise State Broncos out of the Mountain West Conference.
The Broncos had College Football Playoff aspirations of their own coming into the year, but they look like they, too, will fall short. An opening week loss to the South Florida Bulls really put them behind the eight ball out of the gate.
A loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish further hurt their odds of making a postseason push. But a path to the College Football Playoff still existed if they could run the table in their conference.
That path now looks to potentially be closed off as well. Boise State could still play for the Mountain West Conference title, with only the San Diego State Aztecs ahead of them in the standings.
However, it is hard to envision them moving up high enough in the CFP Rankings to be the highest Group of 5 program. Right now, that spot is held by the Memphis Tigers out of the American Athletic Conference.
The Broncos are already bowl eligible with a 6-3 record on the season and still have plenty to play for. Projections are going to keep shaking up in the coming weeks, but it is a fun exercise to see how things look as they can shape up.
In this matchup between the two schools, Iowa State would look to have the edge. They are the No. 41-ranked team in ESPN’s SP+ rankings with a +9.0. Boise State is 55th at +4.6.