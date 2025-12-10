Iowa State Cyclones Have Reportedly Found Their New Offensive Coordinator From Lions
In this story:
The Jimmy Rogers era for the Iowa State Cyclones is officially underway. After having Matt Campbell at the helm for 10 years, he decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, bringing to a close the most successful chapter in program history.
Rogers will have his hands full trying to build upon the strong foundation that Campbell has put into place. He already has some plans in place to retain talent on the roster and has incredibly high expectations.
To reach those expectations, he will need not only a strong roster of players to lead, but a great coaching staff around him. There have already been a few reported hirings on the defensive side of the ball, with Jesse Bobbit and Ross Watson reportedly being brought on as co-defensive coordinators.
Iowa State reportedly hiring Tyler Roehl to be offensive coordinator
The most recent coaching staff update is now on the offensive side of the ball. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Iowa State is expected to hire Tyler Roehl to become its offensive coordinator.
Roehl is currently on staff with the Detroit Lions in the NFL as their tight ends coach. If he is hired, it would presumably be after their season is done, since they have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
This would be a reunion between the Cyclones and Roehl. He was on the team’s coaching staff in 2024 as the assistant head coach and running backs coach before accepting a job with the Lions.
His coaching resume is extensive, heading to the sidelines in 2010 with Concordia College. Roehl also spent time coaching at Moorhead High School in Minnesota and at North Dakota State, earning his stripes at basically every level possible.
Tyler Roehl brings ton of championship experience to Iowa State
He knows what it takes to win football games, having been an assistant for seven FCS national championships. Multiple roles have been held, all on the offensive side of the ball, coaching running backs, tight ends and fullbacks, along with his assistant coach and offensive coordinator titles.
Rogers and Roehl have a little bit of history with each other. They were never on staff together, but competed against each other as rivals, not only as coaches, but as players.
When playing collegiately at South Dakota State and North Dakota State in 2007, Rogers, who was playing linebacker, made a big stop against Roehl, who was the running back.
You can bet on that highlight being shown at least once or twice during meetings once everyone is in the building in Ames.
Getting such a well-traveled and championship-experienced coach to lead the offense was a nice find for Rogers.
More Iowa State Football News:
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.