Iowa State Cyclones Have Reportedly Found Their New Offensive Coordinator From Lions

The Jimmy Rogers era for the Iowa State Cyclones is officially underway. After having Matt Campbell at the helm for 10 years, he decided to accept the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions, bringing to a close the most successful chapter in program history.

Rogers will have his hands full trying to build upon the strong foundation that Campbell has put into place. He already has some plans in place to retain talent on the roster and has incredibly high expectations.

To reach those expectations, he will need not only a strong roster of players to lead, but a great coaching staff around him. There have already been a few reported hirings on the defensive side of the ball, with Jesse Bobbit and Ross Watson reportedly being brought on as co-defensive coordinators.

Iowa State reportedly hiring Tyler Roehl to be offensive coordinator

Jul 12, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of the Iowa State Cyclones helmet and logo during Big 12 football media day at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The most recent coaching staff update is now on the offensive side of the ball. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Iowa State is expected to hire Tyler Roehl to become its offensive coordinator.

Lions TE coach Tyler Roehl is expected to take the OC job at Iowa State, per @davebirkett pic.twitter.com/E2XL1B5RtA — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 9, 2025

Roehl is currently on staff with the Detroit Lions in the NFL as their tight ends coach. If he is hired, it would presumably be after their season is done, since they have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

This would be a reunion between the Cyclones and Roehl. He was on the team’s coaching staff in 2024 as the assistant head coach and running backs coach before accepting a job with the Lions.

His coaching resume is extensive, heading to the sidelines in 2010 with Concordia College. Roehl also spent time coaching at Moorhead High School in Minnesota and at North Dakota State, earning his stripes at basically every level possible.

Tyler Roehl brings ton of championship experience to Iowa State

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Iowa State Cyclones helmet during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He knows what it takes to win football games, having been an assistant for seven FCS national championships. Multiple roles have been held, all on the offensive side of the ball, coaching running backs, tight ends and fullbacks, along with his assistant coach and offensive coordinator titles.

Rogers and Roehl have a little bit of history with each other. They were never on staff together, but competed against each other as rivals, not only as coaches, but as players.

When playing collegiately at South Dakota State and North Dakota State in 2007, Rogers, who was playing linebacker, made a big stop against Roehl, who was the running back.

Well damn if this isn’t funny considering the head coach Jimmy Rogers blew up his now_offensive coordinator Tyler Roehl to win a key game when they were rivals at SDSU and NDSU in 2007!#Cyclones #GoJacks #GoBison pic.twitter.com/sLCpViuh2c https://t.co/J5mA1aP5x8 — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) December 10, 2025

You can bet on that highlight being shown at least once or twice during meetings once everyone is in the building in Ames.

Getting such a well-traveled and championship-experienced coach to lead the offense was a nice find for Rogers.

