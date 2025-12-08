Iowa State Cyclones Reportedly Adds Two Members to Defensive Staff Under Jimmy Rogers

The Iowa State Cyclones have undergone some monumental changes recently, with head coach Matt Campbell’s 10-year tenure with the program coming to an end.

Days after leading the team to their fifth eight-win season under his leadership, it was announced that he was taking the head coaching job with the Penn State Nittany Lions. And several members of his staff with the Cyclones will be following him to Happy Valley.

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, offensive line coach Ryan Clanton and associate athletic director for football personnel Derek Hoodjer are reportedly all joining Campbell with Penn State.

It isn’t all too surprising that people are following him to the Nittany Lions. If a job is being offered, it is hard to turn that down because no one knows what incoming head coach Jimmy Rogers will do with the staff.

Iowa State starting to fill out Jimmy Rogers' coaching staff

The former Washington State Cougars head coach will assuredly be bringing some people along with him to Ames. A few additions on the defensive side of the ball have been announced, including Jesse Bobbit.

The defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Cougars, he will eventually be joining Rogers at Iowa State as a co-defensive coordinator, as shared by Iowa State Nation on X.

Bobbit is being listed as a co-defensive coordinator because the Cyclones were able to land one of the most coveted coaches on the market, Ross Watson.

He just finished up his 10th season with the Toledo Rockets, helping turn them into contenders in the MAC at Campbell’s head coaching stop before joining Iowa State. According to FootballScoop, his tenure with Toledo is coming to an end.

This is a reunion for Rogers and Watson, who is being hired as a top defensive assistant on his first staff with the Cyclones. He is expected to be the co-defensive coordinator and has a lengthy history of working with the secondary, specifically.

Ross Watson is major addition for Iowa State

Iowa State is fortunate to land such a coveted coach because Watson had other opportunities. The Syracuse Orange, who hired Vince Kehres, had a spot on their staff for Watson to continue working with him.

The UConn Huskies, who hired Rockets head coach Jason Candle to become their head coach, put an offer on the table for Watson to become a top defensive assistant with them.

Instead of continuing to work with the coaches he has worked with the last few years, Watson opted to head to the Cyclones to start a new chapter of his football career.

These are just the first of what could be a multitude of changes coming to the staff. Rogers is looking to fill that out, and sooner than later, attention will turn to the roster, which could see a major overhaul as well.

