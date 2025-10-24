Iowa State Cyclones Homecoming Against BYU Cougars Is Perfect Time for Tailgate
The Iowa State Cyclones are returning to the field in Week 9 refreshed and ready to get their season back on track. Before heading on bye in Week 8, the team lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats and Colorado Buffaloes, changing the trajectory of their season.
Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff hopes are now waning. If they want to have any chance of keeping those aspirations alive, they need to pick up a victory over the BYU Cougars this weekend.
That will be no small task with the Cougars currently undefeated at 7-0 and ranked No. 11 in the country. But they will be paying a visit to what will be a raucous crowd at Jack Trice Stadium.
The Cyclones haven’t played at home since Week 5 against the Arizona Wildcats, when they won 39-14. A lot has changed since that point, but you can count on the crowd being ready to go after a month of not seeing their team play.
Iowa State fans ready to cheer on team against BYU
What will make the atmosphere even more exciting is that it is homecoming weekend. As if the fans didn’t have enough to cheer about, it will be a fun-filled weekend in Ames with alumni back in town.
To make the most of homecoming weekend, there will assuredly be an assortment of tailgates being held. Fans will come together and hang out before, during and after the game, all while cheering on their Cyclones.
